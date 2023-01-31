ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Arsenal Close To Agreement With Chelsea For Jorginho

By Dylan McBennett
 2 days ago

Arsenal are now closing in on an agreement with Chelsea for the signature of Jorginho.

Jorginho is open to the move and the chance to stay in London and even fight for a title with Arsenal in the second half of the season.

Jorginho is open to the move and the chance to stay in London and even fight for a title with Arsenal in the second half of the season.

A deal is moving closer at the moment, and it's a deal that seems likely to happen.

Arsenal are moving closer to an agreement for Jorginho.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Arsenal are now advancing towards an agreement for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

The feeling is now that Jorginho is the only player Arsenal will sign on deadline day. Brighton have stood firm on Moises Caicedo and are refusing to sell the player.

Chelsea are open to cashing in on Jorginho now instead of losing him for free in the summer. The Blue's are looking for £15million to sell Jorginho.

Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Jorginho and is one of the people behind the scenes at Arsenal pushing for the move. He will add some depth to the midfield area as they push to try and win the title.

The deal is expected to move fast in the coming hours and there is a confidence that it will be a done deal. Chelsea want to see Jorginho instead of Conor Gallagher as they look to make back some funds after their heavy January spending.

