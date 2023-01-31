ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVCR NEWS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over

The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive.The organizer and host for this year's breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark.Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, said the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress did not know important details...
OKLAHOMA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

White House to End Covid-19 Emergency Declarations On May 11

(Bloomberg) -- The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, spelling the elimination of the controversial Title 42 restrictions and expulsion measures at the US-Mexico border. Most Read from Bloomberg. The Covid-19 national emergency and public health emergency will be extended to that date...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Spanberger: Clearly problems with chain of custody of classified documents found at officials’ homes

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) lamented the handling of classified information by sitting and former elected officials in an interview Thursday, as lawmakers and the Justice Department grapple with how to handle such documents like the ones found at the homes of President Biden, former President Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence.  “As a former…
VIRGINIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy