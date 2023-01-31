Read full article on original website
Related
Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over
The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive.The organizer and host for this year's breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark.Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, said the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress did not know important details...
TikTok officials go on a public charm offensive amid a stalemate in Biden White House
As infighting continues in the Biden administration over the future of TikTok, the video streaming giant is marshaling its resources toward one goal: convincing the public it is a safe platform. The company recently launched a full-fledged charm offensive that has included rapid-fire meetings in Washington with TikTok CEO Shou...
Congress tightens U.S. manufacturing rules after battery technology ends up in China
A new federal law, passed after the Department of Energy allowed the export of taxpayer-funded battery technology to China, aims to tighten restrictions on sending such government discoveries abroad. Initially, the "Invent Here, Make Here Act" will apply only to programs in the Department of Homeland Security. But the law's...
Biden and McCarthy set to meet to talk about the debt ceiling stalemate
For the first time since becoming House speaker, California Republican Kevin McCarthy will meet Wednesday with President Joe Biden to discuss, among other things, how to avoid a default on the U.S. debt. The federal government reached its $31.4 trillion debt limit earlier this month, and since then the Treasury...
‘A f--king idiot’: Man who breached Pelosi suite says he’s guilty of bluster, not crime
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Josh Hawley introduces PELOSI Act to bar lawmakers from trading stocks and profiting while in office
Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill specifically named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would prevent congressional insider trading by members or their families.
Congressman Banned From Congressional Breakfast
Amid the continuing backlash to Republican Rep. George Santos following more and more revelations that he lied about various aspects of his background and qualifications while running for Congress, he has been disinvited from a major event.
CA Rep. Swalwell offers cryptic warning after getting booted from House Intel: 'more time on our hands'
Three House Democrats responded to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision to not reappoint them to committees they historically served on, claiming it was political vengeance.
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
House Democrats pressure Kevin McCarthy to keep his promise on stock trade ban after they were burned by Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi wrote a bill to ban stock trading without their input. Now, they're calling on Kevin McCarthy to put his money where his mouth is.
msn.com
White House to End Covid-19 Emergency Declarations On May 11
(Bloomberg) -- The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, spelling the elimination of the controversial Title 42 restrictions and expulsion measures at the US-Mexico border. Most Read from Bloomberg. The Covid-19 national emergency and public health emergency will be extended to that date...
House votes to boot Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after McCarthy wins over GOP holdouts with ethics promises
Republican Rep. Nancy Mace told Insider that McCarthy couldn't win her over on kicking Omar off the committee. On Thursday, she flipped.
Republicans Remove Ilhan Omar From House Foreign Affairs Committee
The vote is payback for Democrats booting Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from committees in 2021.
Spanberger: Clearly problems with chain of custody of classified documents found at officials’ homes
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) lamented the handling of classified information by sitting and former elected officials in an interview Thursday, as lawmakers and the Justice Department grapple with how to handle such documents like the ones found at the homes of President Biden, former President Trump, and former Vice President Mike Pence. “As a former…
Chinese spy balloon: House Speaker McCarthy asks for Gang of Eight briefing after flying object found over US
Kevin McCarthy is asking for a Gang of Eight briefing after government officials found a suspected Chinese spy balloon hovering over the continental United States.
TikTok Is Facing Significant Pressure - The House Wants to Ban the App in the U.S.
Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the House of Representatives in Congress might end up having a vote to ban the TikTok app in the U.S. Representative Michael McCaul was quoted as saying he wants to have the House Foreign Affairs Committee vote next month on a new bill to ban TikTok in the US.
A pro-Russian social media campaign is trying to influence politics in Africa
Close to a year since the invasion of Ukraine, activists aligned with Russia are pushing pro-Kremlin messages in Africa using a coordinated French-language network spanning Facebook, YouTube, Telegram and other online channels. The network, dubbed "Russosphere," is connected to a far-right Belgian political activist who was involved in overseeing contested...
A Trump-appointed Texas judge could force a major abortion pill off the market
A case before a federal judge in Texas could dramatically alter abortion access in the United States – at least as much, some experts say, as the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision last year, which overturned decades of abortion-rights precedent. A decision is expected...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
700K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0