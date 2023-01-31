Read full article on original website
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Storefront Revitalization Program: Charlie’s Food Market at 927 Broadway
It was back in 2017 when the organization Fillmore Forward conducted its first Storefront Makeover Project at 1474 Fillmore Avenue Buffalo State, with the help of Buffalo State interior design students. Now, the organization is looking to do it all over again, but this time the group has teamed up...
New: Extra Extra Pizza is Buffalo’s First Tipless Pizzeria Bringing Proper Pours & Happy Vibes
Maybe you care that the new Extra Extra Pizza in Buffalo’s Five Points neighborhood is a worker-owned cooperative. Maybe you care that the pizzeria has taken a principled stand against tipping. Or maybe you don’t. Pizzerias, for the most part, are utilitarian. You go to them wanting something...
This Will Happen For The First Time In 4 Years In Buffalo New York
A major cold blast of arctic air is coming to Western New York. It started yesterday and the coldest weather is headed our way this Friday and Saturday. In fact, the cold weather on Friday night and Saturday morning is something we haven't seen for years here in Western New York.
Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce announces Pace Strength and Conditioning as new tenant
Barcalo Buffalo Living & Commerce is on a roll. First it was Canandaigua-based Frequentem Brewing Co. signing up as a tenant. Now it’s a fitness business called Pace Strength and Conditioning. And what better tenant to have than a business that caters to runners, walkers, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts? Not only will this be a welcome amenity for the residential tenants at Barcalo, it will also be a wonder neighborhood resource.
How to Take a Walk—in Buffalo, and Beyond: 3 Abandoned Buildings
We continue the series on walking Buffalo, from the intrepid couple who walked every day—no matter the weather—in the first 30 months of Covid. They think (without being systematic) they walked every street in Buffalo, and many in other cities and towns, taking some 20,000 photos, some of which are shared in this series. While not itineraries, we hope to encourage others to “walk the walk,” to see, observe and appreciate Buffalo—and beyond. William Graebner and Dianne Bennett are also 5 Cent Cine’s film critics, here.
2023 Black History Month Celebration at The Broadway Market
Want to support Black owned and operated businesses during the 2023 Black History Month? It’s as easy as attending The Broadway Market every Saturday throughout the month of February, beginning Saturday, February 4. The month-long celebration is being hosted and coordinated by Mayor Byron W. Brown, in partnership with Buy Black Buffalo, The Bills Foundation, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, and The Broadway Market.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York. Another film company has returned to the area to film a movie. Western New York has been a destination for filmmakers over the last several years and with all snow, this area has been perfect for directors and producers who are making Christmas movies.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
Western New York is not on the same level as other parts of the country, in terms of economic growth, but things have been looking more up for the region over the last decade. There are new businesses coming to the Buffalo area and that's with many different types of businesses and areas in food service, hospitality, management and so on.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
Infilling: 386 Grant Street
HES Properties III, LLC is proposing a three-story mixed-use building on a pair of vacant lots at 382 and 386 Grant Street. This will be the development team’s third project along the Grant Street corridor, joining the complete gut rehab of the former Martino Appliance Store located at 368 Grant Street and followed by the award-winning new building located at 363 Grant Street. The new building proposed for 386 Grant will continue HES’s commitment to filling in gaps in the West Side landscape.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
Wrecking Buffalo: 510 Niagara Street
While an apartment building at 507 Niagara Street returns to life, a three-story commercial building could have an opposite fate. The Buffalo Preservation Board will make a recommendation on a demolition permit filed for 510 Niagara Street. The building was the subject of an “Opportunity Knocks” post three years ago.
Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in Jamestown
Laid out in 1607, Jamestown was the first super-durable English province in the New World. Despite the fact that 104 pioneers made the excursion across the sea on board three ships—the Susan Consistent, Disclosure, and Godspeed—simply 38 figured out how to endure the cruel circumstances they needed to look under in the initial nine months of their appearance.
Man shot in Burger King parking lot
Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call or text the police department's confidential tip line -- (716) 847-2255.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
Free tax prep for Niagara County residents
Beginning Jan. 31, with locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls. √ Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo changes name to Parachute Credit Counseling. Parachute Credit Counseling – formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS) – announced it is launching the ninth year of its “Niagara County Free Tax Preparation Program” on Jan. 31. Parachute will use a “drop-off” process, with sites in Niagara Falls at Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St.; and in Lockport, at the Lockport Library, 23 East Ave.
Niagara Falls roofer sentenced for scamming customers in Erie County
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge after pleading guilty to one count of scheming to defraud.
