ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An infuriatingly successful parody that deserved the worst scrapes the bottom of the barrel on Netflix

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
netflixjunkie.com

Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?

The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
wegotthiscovered.com

Emma Watson has already told J. K. Rowling what she thinks of the ‘Harry Potter’ creator’s transphobia ahead of ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

The transphobia of J.K. Rowling is sadly never far from the thoughts of Harry Potter fans, but the once-beloved writer’s anti-trans rhetoric is once again haunting headlines in the run-up to the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The incoming video game based on the ever-expanding Wizarding World has only led to the author’s critics taking a sterner stance against her harmful views, although one Harry Potter star has always made no secret of how much she disagrees with Rowling.
People

TV Shows Canceled in 2023

Several series are coming to an end in 2023, from Netflix's Uncoupled to HBO Max's Gossip Girl Get ready to say goodbye to a handful of shows in 2023.  While numerous shows are making their anticipated return this year — including Yellowjackets season 2 and the final season of Never Have I Ever — others have already hit the chopping block. AMC announced the cancellation of several shows in January, while Netflix series such as Inside Job and Uncoupled have been axed.  As with 2022, it's expected that other fan-favorite...
wegotthiscovered.com

A billion-dollar behemoth that set the bar way too high settles a lifelong grudge on streaming

Now that the dust has settled, audiences can look back and state the case for Daniel Craig being the best James Bond ever. You don’t have to agree, but his five-film stint ensured that he was definitely a worthy part of the conversation, even if Skyfall set a bar that the rest of the actor’s tenure couldn’t possibly hope to match.
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
Popculture

Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again

A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."

Comments / 0

Community Policy