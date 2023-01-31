(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that part of I-94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend so that crews can remove the Cass Avenue overpass.The new overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1955. The work will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. This area is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.When it reopens, there will be three lanes open on eastbound and westbound I-94, with traffic shifted toward the median."Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO