Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Related
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Wind Chill Advisory from 1 AM to 9 AM Friday. Wind chills to -15°
A Wind Chill Advisory for all of southeastern Michigan from 1:00 a.m. to 9:00 Friday. Expect wind chills to reach -10° to -15° through early Friday morning. You can get frostbite within 30 minutes on exposed skin. Tonight: Cold and windy with a snow shower chance or a...
WXYZ
Detroit Weather: Around freezing tomorrow and then another temp crash tomorrow night.
If you are looking for the green comet tonight do it in the early morning hours. Look just under the big dipper. The comet will move toward the northwest. Tonight: Cold, but not as cold as the past two nights. Clear to partly cloudy with a low of 15°. Wind chills 0° to 5°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
City opens two 24-hour warming centers amid frigid temperatures
The City of Detroit opened two 24-hour warming centers this week as a respite from biting cold temperatures. Three additional centers are available for overnight shelter and Detroit Public Library branches also are offering refuge during operating hours. The National Weather Service in White Lake Township forecast potential snow showers...
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
Michigan’s ‘Woody the Woodchuck’ predicts early spring
Michigan's own seasonal predictor will make her 24th annual prediction LIVE at the Howell Nature Center. The address is 1005 Triangle Lake Rd.
WILX-TV
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week
Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that part of I-94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend so that crews can remove the Cass Avenue overpass.The new overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1955. The work will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. This area is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.When it reopens, there will be three lanes open on eastbound and westbound I-94, with traffic shifted toward the median."Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back...
Snow sharks turn heads in front yard of Michigan woman’s home
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Left Shark, Baby Shark, Jaws... whatever you want to call them, she’s got them in her front yard - Three snow sharks which are turning heads in Madison Heights in Metro Detroit. Jennifer Ramirez, a high school art teacher, says her sharks have been grabbing...
Time to Answer the Sweetest Question Ever: What Exactly are Paczki?
Just a friendly reminder, Paczki season is fast approaching. The Polish celebration of Fat Tuesday, which is February 21st, is the last chance to indulge before the fasting days of Lent. As tradition goes, that means Paczki time, especially in Michigan, but what exactly is Paczki?. The Polish tradition of...
GAR Building in downtown Detroit sold, to be converted into steakhouse and event space
The historic Grand Army of the Republic Building — the castle-like triangular building located in the intersection of Cass, Grand River and Adams avenues in downtown Detroit — has been purchased by a West Bloomfield real estate investment company, with plans to open a steakhouse and event space in the building.
Detroit News
Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit
An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street
DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit. A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street. A crane...
Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued
133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
outliermedia.org
Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?
Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
Cannabis delivery drivers in Michigan are getting robbed a lot
In some of the cases, armed robbers assaulted the drivers and stole their cars
fox2detroit.com
Missing nearly 2 weeks, police believe to have found bodies of Detroit rappers
Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, are rappers who were slated to perform at Lounge 31 on 7 Mile near Gratiot on Jan. 21. However, the event was canceled.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
Family remembers slain Lansing rapper
Lansing rapper Armani Kelly, also known by his stage name Marley Whoop, went missing alongside two of his friends on January 21.
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Comments / 0