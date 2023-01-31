ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

WLUC

AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan to Get Dangerously Cold Temperatures This Week

Michigan finally got some snow over the past weekend, at least most of the lower region. It wasn’t quite the snowstorm that was predicted, but we do have a good amount of the white stuff on the ground. Now that the snow has passed, Michigan gets to brace for...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Portion of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that part of I-94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend so that crews can remove the Cass Avenue overpass.The new overpass will replace the original structure that was built in 1955. The work will close I-94 between I-75 and I-96 starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. This area is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.When it reopens, there will be three lanes open on eastbound and westbound I-94, with traffic shifted toward the median."Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit

An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Train derails on Detroit’s west side, hangs over street

DETROIT – Train cars that typically transport automobiles derailed Wednesday in Detroit. A train derailed Wednesday, Feb. 1, on tracks above Scotten Street, which is near Michigan and Clark avenues. Several train cars could be seen on their sides, with at least one hanging over Scotten Street. A crane...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Huge Dog Fighting Operation in Detroit Busted, 130+ Dogs Rescued

133 dogs were recently rescued from a huge dog fighting operation in Detroit. It's believed to be the largest operation to combat dogfighting in Michigan's history. Even though it's believed all 133 dogs will survive, Bark Nation, an animal nonprofit out of Detroit is asking for urgent donations to help care for the dogs. They believe that with daily care and post-seizure work, it'll cost more than $74,000. So far (as of writing this article), they've managed to raise just over $38K.
DETROIT, MI
outliermedia.org

Have property management companies gone too far in Detroit?

Being a landlord can be hard. Rentals in Detroit should be registered with the city and brought up to code, which can be expensive and slow. Homes need regular maintenance, snow needs to be shoveled, grass mowed. Maintaining quality rental property in a city that doesn’t demand high rental prices...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI

