NME

‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter

The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: Liam Hemsworth’s time as Geralt may be short-lived as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom continues to demand attention

The broken remains of a slew of fantasy releases litter the Netflix cutting room floor, but Warrior Nun may soon separate itself from their midst. The popular release was canceled in late 2022, and in the months since has seen a tireless ongoing campaign push for its return. Fans don’t care if the show’s third season comes to Netflix or another streaming service, they just want more Warrior Nun.
wegotthiscovered.com

Tim Allen claims Disney is a ‘little disappointed’ with Pamela Anderson after she says he flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’

It sounds like Tim Allen is big mad over Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in her new book, Love, Pamela, which is out today, Jan. 31. In the excerpt, which was published by Variety a week before the book’s release, Anderson recalled meeting Allen on what she says was her first day of filming the ABC sitcom, when she was just 23 and Allen was 37.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Amy Robach Emotional During First Reunion With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After Kissing 12-Year Marriage Goodbye For T.J. Holmes

Awkward! Amy Robach appeared to get emotional while passing her pooch off to her estranged husband after choosing her secret relationship with T.J. Holmes over their marriage. The embattled Good Morning America host, 49, reunited with Andrew Shue, 55, for the first time since the lid on her hush-hush "affair" was blown open, RadarOnline.com has learned.The suspended GMA3 anchor looked like she was about to cry when she met up with her ex in Greenwich Village on Friday to exchange their shared dog, Brody. While Robach and Shue don't share any children, they are attempting to co-parent their beloved Maltipoo...
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
VERMONT STATE
HollywoodLife

Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport

Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reality Tea

After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a professional choreographer, a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance, DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was highly accomplished, extremely well-loved, and unfortunately battling demons only he could see. Stephen married Allison Holker, a SYTYCD and Dancing with the Stars veteran, in 2013. He adopted her […] The post After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband appeared first on Reality Tea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency

Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells

Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett GOES OFF After Robyn Dixon Reveals Juan Had Another Woman, But Did NOT Share It During Filming

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared a lengthy thread about being authentic with viewers after a love triangle drama involving her co-stars.RadarOnline.com has learned the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to express the importance of keeping it real after co-star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being aware of husband Juan Dixon's other woman after filming wrapped, but never on the show.During a previous episode, Karen Huger accused Juan of secretly dating a blonde woman, which Robyn laughed about at the time.Later on, however, she spoke about the rumors with co-host Gizelle Bryant on their Reasonably Shady podcast and...
HollywoodLife

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)

Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star

Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

