NME
‘The Last Of Us’ fans shocked to discover young star is Thandiwe Newton’s daughter
The Last Of Us fans have been shocked to discover that one of its young stars is played by Thandiwe Newton’s daughter. HBO‘s television adaptation of the popular PlayStation game debuted on January 15, with its premiere centring on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the very beginning of a fungal infection pandemic, which causes its victims to turn into zombie-like parasites.
wegotthiscovered.com
New report claims Liam Hemsworth might not be Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ for very long
Once upon a time, The Witcher was being held up as Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones. The first season in 2019 saw record viewing figures, with particular praise directed to Henry Cavill’s lead performance as stoic monster-slayer Geralt of Rivia. Since then, the plan has been somewhat derailed.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: Liam Hemsworth’s time as Geralt may be short-lived as the ‘Warrior Nun’ fandom continues to demand attention
The broken remains of a slew of fantasy releases litter the Netflix cutting room floor, but Warrior Nun may soon separate itself from their midst. The popular release was canceled in late 2022, and in the months since has seen a tireless ongoing campaign push for its return. Fans don’t care if the show’s third season comes to Netflix or another streaming service, they just want more Warrior Nun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Tim Allen claims Disney is a ‘little disappointed’ with Pamela Anderson after she says he flashed her on ‘Home Improvement’
It sounds like Tim Allen is big mad over Pamela Anderson claiming he flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in her new book, Love, Pamela, which is out today, Jan. 31. In the excerpt, which was published by Variety a week before the book’s release, Anderson recalled meeting Allen on what she says was her first day of filming the ABC sitcom, when she was just 23 and Allen was 37.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Amy Robach Emotional During First Reunion With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After Kissing 12-Year Marriage Goodbye For T.J. Holmes
Awkward! Amy Robach appeared to get emotional while passing her pooch off to her estranged husband after choosing her secret relationship with T.J. Holmes over their marriage. The embattled Good Morning America host, 49, reunited with Andrew Shue, 55, for the first time since the lid on her hush-hush "affair" was blown open, RadarOnline.com has learned.The suspended GMA3 anchor looked like she was about to cry when she met up with her ex in Greenwich Village on Friday to exchange their shared dog, Brody. While Robach and Shue don't share any children, they are attempting to co-parent their beloved Maltipoo...
‘Married At First Sight’: Only 1 Couple Reportedly Remain Married From Nashville’s Season 16
Season 16 of 'Married at First Sight' is currently airing on Lifetime. The experts matched 10 eager singles from Nashville who wanting lasting marriages.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’
It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
Shania Twain, 57, Seen In Very Rare Photos With Husband As She Rolls Her Own Bag At Airport
Shania Twain generally keeps her private life out of the public eye, but photographers caught the singer out and about with her husband, Frederic Thiebaud, on Jan. 3. The two were photographed arriving at John F. Kennedy airport in New York City, where they wheeled their own bags to the car. Shania was all smiles as she dressed down in jeans, a sweatshirt and baseball cap for the flight. She was followed closely by her husband of 12 years, who took care of handling the majority of the couple’s bags.
After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband
Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a professional choreographer, a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance, DJ and co-executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was highly accomplished, extremely well-loved, and unfortunately battling demons only he could see. Stephen married Allison Holker, a SYTYCD and Dancing with the Stars veteran, in 2013. He adopted her […] The post After Private Funeral, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Wife Allison Holker Shares Emotional Video As A Tribute To Her Late Husband appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Married at First Sight’ Nashville Predictions: Which Husband Tries to Cheat With Another Cast Member’s Wife?
Things will get tense for the 'Married at First Sight' Nashville couples when one husband makes a pass at another man's wife during the honeymoon.
'Friends Close, Husband Closer!': Miranda Lambert Keeping Brendan McLoughlin On Tight Leash As Country Icon Continues Her Sin City Residency
Miranda Lambert has been ensuring that her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, is right by her side as her performing schedule remains booked and busy, RadarOnline.com has learned.McLoughlin spoke with the Hell on Heels hitmaker about wanting to venture to his native New York to visit his son while she continues her Las Vegas residency, sources close to the country icon revealed, claiming that she has been keeping him on a tight leash.Insiders said the former cop was considering a return to the Big Apple when his right-hand woman hits the Sin City stage this spring. Before the new year, the Tennessee-based...
‘Married at First Sight’: 4 of the Worst Wives of All Time
From a woman who got arrested on the way to her honeymoon to the cast member who cheated on her husband, these are the worst 'Married at First Sight' wives.
Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells
Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett GOES OFF After Robyn Dixon Reveals Juan Had Another Woman, But Did NOT Share It During Filming
Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared a lengthy thread about being authentic with viewers after a love triangle drama involving her co-stars.RadarOnline.com has learned the singer-songwriter took to Twitter to express the importance of keeping it real after co-star Robyn Dixon spoke out about being aware of husband Juan Dixon's other woman after filming wrapped, but never on the show.During a previous episode, Karen Huger accused Juan of secretly dating a blonde woman, which Robyn laughed about at the time.Later on, however, she spoke about the rumors with co-host Gizelle Bryant on their Reasonably Shady podcast and...
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young’s Baby Nursery Is Perfect for Their Future Son! See Photos
These future parents are prepared! Tarek El Moussa and pregnant wife Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) designed an adorable baby nursery for their future son, and the Selling Sunset star gave fans a full tour inside the room. “Baby El Moussa nursery reveal!!” Heather, 35, captioned an Instagram...
wegotthiscovered.com
As ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reignites controversy, these ‘Harry Potter’ stars have spoken out in support of J.K. Rowling
With the release of Hogwarts Legacy pending, it’s inevitable that the transphobic views held by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling are surfacing once again. Not that they need to resurface, exactly, since Rowling does a pretty good job of reminding people that she’s problematic on a fairly regular basis.
Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Reveal Why They Decided To Return To TV After Leaving ‘Teen Mom’ (Exclusive)
Isn’t this fab?! Chelsea Houska DeBoer and her hubby Cole DeBoer have given their lives a full renovation, transitioning from starring on MTV’s Teen Mom 2, to flipping homes in South Dakota on HGTV’s Down Home Fab! The creative couple’s new series premiered on January 16th and showcased design guru Chelsea and handy Cole take on the project of fixing up their wedding planner’s home. The HGTV show comes after the couple decided to leave Teen Mom in 2020 after almost 10 years. “It was a process,” Chelsea admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview on the HollywoodLife Podcast, about the decision to put her family back on television. “There wasn’t a point when we left Teen Mom where we thought we wouldn’t ever be back on TV again, because we liked that whole process, it just wasn’t the right situation.”
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Marries New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Brandon Barash is a married man! Six years after his divorce, the Days of Our Lives star said "I do" to fiancée Isabella Devoto in front of 145 guests at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California on Dec. 17, with their Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony all thanks to the actor's 8-year-old daughter Harper, whom he shares with ex-wife Kristen Storms.
