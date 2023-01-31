Read full article on original website
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
2 Shot In Temple Terrace Overnight, Deputies Searching For Suspects
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
A young mother was found dead in the street of a Tampa neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping.
A young mother was found dead in the street of a Tampa neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping. Young Mother Found Dead Beside SUV with Sleeping Toddler Inside. A Florida mom in her 20’s was found dead near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping in the street of a Tampa neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department. The officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa around 10 p.m. for a report of a female lying on the ground. Upon arrival, the police found the woman lying dead next to the Ford EcoSport SUV with a sleeping male toddler in a car seat inside.
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
Fatal pedestrian crash closes Tampa road for several hours
Part of E. Busch Blvd. in Tampa is closed due to a "serious crash" near I-275.
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
Police: Mother found dead next to SUV with sleeping child inside in New Tampa
he Tampa Police Department is investigating after a mother was found dead next to her sleeping child on Monday night.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
Seminole man stole 45 liquor bottles worth $1.2K from Winn-Dixie, deputies say
A man from Seminole was accused of stealing 45 bottles of liquor from Winn-Dixie totaling worth over $1,000.
‘Disgusting situation’: 6 kids, 13 dogs and 5 puppies found living in feces-covered homes: deputies
Four people were arrested last week after several kids and dogs were found living in deplorable conditions in two separate Citrus County homes, the sheriff's office said.
Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
In separate incidents, Florida deputies find children, animals living in squalid conditions
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies on Florida’s Gulf Coast arrested four people in two separate incidents of child neglect and animal cruelty, officials announced Wednesday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies first responded on Jan. 24 to an RV in Inverness after reports of a dog attack.
Pedestrian killed in serious crash that shut down E. Busch Blvd in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Thursday morning on East Busch Boulevard in Tampa. Tampa police say the pedestrian crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North Florida Avenue and East Busch Boulevard. The road was closed for...
Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
Woman struck, pinned under Pinellas County public bus
A 58-year-old woman was successfully rescued from underneath a public bus after she was struck late Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
One Dead In Tampa Shooting Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 24th Ave at 10:21 Tuesday morning. Officers arrived to find an adult black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. He was transported to
Facebook puppy scheme leaves Port Richey neighborhood on edge
David Cruz says about a dozen have come to home to buy puppies. He says an alleged hacker is sending them there.
