ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orangeandbluepress.com

Tragedy Strikes Florida Neighborhood: Young Mother Found Dead with Sleeping Son in Car

A young mother was found dead in the street of a Tampa neighborhood near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping. Young Mother Found Dead Beside SUV with Sleeping Toddler Inside. A Florida mom in her 20’s was found dead near an SUV where her toddler was sleeping in the street of a Tampa neighborhood, according to the Tampa Police Department. The officers were called to the 10700 block of Pictorial Park Drive in the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa around 10 p.m. for a report of a female lying on the ground. Upon arrival, the police found the woman lying dead next to the Ford EcoSport SUV with a sleeping male toddler in a car seat inside.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Police: 'Targeted' shooting claims young man's life in East Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa officers said a man in his 20s died at the hospital after what police said was a "targeted shooting" on 24th Avenue N Tuesday. Investigators said police showed up to the area near 1700 E 24th Ave. after multiple neighbors called 911 to report hearing gunfire.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa man shot and killed; police searching for gunman

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are asking for help finding the person who shot and killed a man Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched just before 10:30 a.m. to East 24th Avenue near North 17th Street for a report of a shooting. They arrived to find a man in his late twenties with a gunshot wound.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Dead In Tampa Shooting Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 1700 block of E. 24th Ave at 10:21 Tuesday morning. Officers arrived to find an adult black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. He was transported to
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy