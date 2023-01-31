Read full article on original website
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac Man
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley
Men's Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann Arbor
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Community Connect Event Hosted Saturday At 2|42 Church
A free event designed to connect Livingston County residents with information, resources, and free services will take place this weekend. Community Connect 2023 will take place Saturday, February 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 2|42 Community Church in Genoa Township. This free one-day event is open to the...
Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Celebrated in Livingston County
The Livingston County Transportation Coalition will host a pancake breakfast in support of the 2nd Annual Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day. Breakfast will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Torch 180 in Fowlerville with collaboration from other community organizations such as LETS and Church & Society Committee of First UMC Brighton.
Free Networking Event For Livingston County Professionals
Local public service providers will gather at the Livingston Link-up event on Friday for the opportunity to network with other working professionals in the area. This free event is geared toward business members, medical personnel, care providers, or those who assist residents in need, who may be interested in meeting members of the community working on similar issues.
Senior Survivor Park Gets Funding Boost From Genoa Township
Genoa Township has increased its contribution toward a new all-inclusive playground that will be constructed thanks to a massive fundraising effort by local students. Howell High School's annual Senior Survivor fundraiser raised more than $450,000 over two years to fund the construction of the inclusive playground, which is being built in partnership with Genoa Township and Michigan Recreational Construction.
LCSO To Participate In Charity Basketball Fundraiser
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will take to the hardwood against Special Ministries for a local non-profit basketball fundraiser. Special Ministries is affiliated with Livingston County Catholic Charities. They provide opportunities such as recreational events, cooking classes, and financial education, for those with cognitive and physical disabilities. The game...
Final Round Of Public Interviews For Fowlerville Superintendent
Fowlerville Community Schools will host a final round of interviews to select its new Superintendent. The Board of Education is encouraging staff, students, and members of the community to attend these interviews and provide feedback that will be used in the selection process. On January 23rd, the Board narrowed their...
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For Local Toddler Battling Cancer
A benefit is planned this weekend to help support the family of a toddler diagnosed with cancer on his birthday last year. Livingston County resident Rowen Jordan turned 2-years-old on November 16th of last year. On the very same day, he was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 neuroblastoma. Jordan has...
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
Joumana Kayrouz – The Law Offices of Joumana Kayrouz
Women Who Move Detroit – 2023 – Special Section. Joumana Kayrouz is multilingual (she speaks four languages), an Ivy League graduate (she graduated from Yale University in 1992), was admitted to practice law before the United States Supreme Court (she was sworn in by U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts in Washington, D.C., in 2019), has the largest outdoor media advertising campaign contract in Michigan’s history to date (she’s been featured on more than 750 buses, not including billboards), and met the pope in 2015 (a “living saint,” she says). Considering all those achievements, it’s hard to believe that back in 1986 she was a 22-year-old immigrant from Beirut, Lebanon, with $1,000 in her pocket and limited English skills.
71st Annual Devil’s & Round Lake Tip-Up Festival is this Weekend
Devil’s Lake, Lenawee County – There will be some changes to this weekend’s Tip-up Festival on Devil’s and Round Lakes due to the weather this winter. The Devil’s and Round Lake Men’s Club posted on their social media page that the club has canceled all snowmobile events and the Red Light Ride. They also said that the Outhouse Race will be held on the land next to the Manitou Beach Marina.
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Talent Fund Grants Awarded to Livingston County Businesses
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced nearly 750 Michigan businesses will receive “Going PRO Talent Fund” grants as part of an initiative to support high-skilled employees. A few grant recipients are located in Livingston County, including:. - Medilodge of Howell. - Medilodge of Livingston. -...
University of Michigan to reveal plans for massive housing, dining complex
The reshaping of the University of Michigan's Ann Arbor campus housing — including design plans for a massive new housing and dining complex — will be the focus of the Board of Regents meeting on Feb. 16, the school said Tuesday. Architects will share design plans for a previously approved, 2,300-bed housing and dining complex to be built on the current Elbel Field. The last new residence hall built on campus, North Quad, was built in 2010...
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
East Lansing’s City Clerk and Deputy City Clerk Resign, Adding to Turmoil (Updated)
East Lansing’s City Clerk Jennifer Shuster has tendered her resignation. Deputy City Clerk Kathryn Gardner submitted her resignation last week. These resignations add to a wave of departures of key city staff that began in advance of City Council deciding to terminate the contract of City Manager George Lahanas last month.
Statement Regarding Adriana Davidson Investigation
We know that in the absence of facts, myths can emerge, and with such a tragic situation, those myths can begin to cause considerable harm. Parents become fearful to send their students to school based on unverified rumors, family members continue to be victimized from the constant barrage of inaccurate assumptions, and the integrity of an investigation can be threatened.
True North Jerky and Foods near Chelsea to close
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Meat lovers in and around Chelsea may need to find a new go-to spot. True North Jerky and Foods, 12855 E. Old U.S. Highway 12, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Sunday, Feb. 12. Owners John and Courtney Heller shared this on Jan. 25 with a Facebook post.
Livonia Stevenson student who made threat about a teacher expelled
LIVONIA — Livonia Public Schools' board of education voted on Monday to expel a high school student who made a threat regarding a teacher to another student in late December. The male student at Livonia Stevenson was suspended at that time, pending a disciplinary hearing. A disciplinary hearing officer...
Look Inside This Retro Abandoned Bowling Alley In Michigan
Bowling is not a sport for everyone. I mean, can we really consider it a sport some days?. Regardless, an abandoned bowling alley may be more entertaining to some than an active one. Abandoned Michigan Bowling Alley. You have to admit, it's not every day you can find a place...
Officials believe Dexter High School student was groomed over internet, lured away from family
DEXTER, Mich. – Officials believe a missing 17-year-old Dexter High School student was groomed by someone over the internet and lured away from family members. UPDATE: Dexter High School student found safe after fears teen had been lured away from family. Washtenaw County deputies were searching for the student,...
