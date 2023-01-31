ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton is right choice for Broncos if they want Russell Wilson to cook again

If QB Russell Wilson is going to cook again, trading for Payton is the only reasonable option. The team will reportedly either trade its 2023 first-round pick — which it acquired in the Bradley Chubb trade to Miami — and a second-round pick in 2024 for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round pick, or its fourth-round pick in 2023 and a first in 2024 for only Payton.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Set to Join Broncos, Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos are "finalizing compensation" to acquire former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to become the team's new head man, per multiple reports Tuesday. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick in exchange for Payton and a Saints 2024 third-round selection. Payton...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Cowboys remain interested in Odell Beckham

The Cowboys flirted with free agent receiver Odell Beckham for weeks. They flew him to town Dec. 5 for a visit, and owner Jerry Jones repeatedly indicated the Cowboys were players for Beckham. It didn’t happen, and Beckham remains a free agent. The Cowboys, though, remain interested. Executive vice...

