Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Nezpique Near Basile. * WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate flood threat downstream including a few residences near jennings, mermentau, and silverwood. Operations at silverwood shipyard could be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 23.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 23.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Nezpique Basile 22.0 23.0 Thu 8 pm CST 23.3 23.0 22.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, A few recreational camps and residences are subject to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.2 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 5.2 Thu 8 pm CST 5.2 5.2 5.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Evangeline, St. Landry by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Evangeline; St. Landry The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins along the bayou with a few structures right along the bayou threatened. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.6 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Bayou Des Cannes Eunice 16.0 16.0 Thu 8 pm CST 16.5 16.6 15.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lafayette, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-07 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lafayette; Vermilion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oakdale Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Mermentau River Near Mermentau Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage. * WHEN...Until Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 11.5 feet, Minor flooding of Beaver Park and Vermilionville near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 10.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CST Thursday was 10.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Vermilion River Lafayette, Surrey Street Gag 10.0 10.9 Thu 8 pm CST 10.6 10.5 10. 3
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Bayou Manchac Point Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, The river will begin to flood property along Bayou Manchac and the Amite River. Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:20 AM CST Thursday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 3.6 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.2 feet on 01/30/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening and continue falling to 11.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 12/29/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Snow Squall Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 20:46:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 945 PM EST. * At 845 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 20 miles north of St. Regis to 11 miles northwest of Morristown, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. Highway 37 and Highway 11 in St Lawrence County, New York will be affected. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Massena, Gouverneur, Canton, Ogdensburg, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, Moira, De Kalb, Bangor, Fowler, Parishville, Fort Covington, Colton, Bombay, Massena International Airport - Richards Field, Helena, Burke and Hammond. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Comments / 0