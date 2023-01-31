Effective: 2023-02-02 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening and continue falling to 11.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 12/29/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO