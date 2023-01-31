Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Jackson, Greene and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, water covers roads at Smith`s Fish Camp in Southern George County. At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:37:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Jones The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * WHEN...From this evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Agricultural and lowland flooding is becoming more widespread along and near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Thursday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 13.3 Thu 6 pm CST 13.3 12.4 11.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Tangipahoa River Near Robert affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Tangipahoa River...including Robert...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tangipahoa River Near Robert. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Low places along Highway 22 south of Robert will be under water. Water will approach the entrance of Hidden Oaks Campground. Trailers at the camp ground will be unable to be moved out when the river reaches 18 feet. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday evening and continue falling to 11.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.0 feet on 12/29/1983. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 09:09:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CST. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 25.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Pearl River Rockport 25.0 25.3 Thu 8 am CST 28.7 28.7 27.6
Comments / 0