Effective: 2023-02-02 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Tattnall; Toombs FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohoopee River near Reidsville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, flooding of several riverside unimproved roads and some agricultural land occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 700 PM EST Thursday, the stage was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.

TATTNALL COUNTY, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO