Pittsburgh, PA

The Comeback

Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed

Tom Brady went through a public divorce with supermodel Gisele Bündchen at the start of the season. The trouble started brewing in August when media reports surfaced about Bündchen delivering an ultimatum to Brady: Retire after the season or else. Though we don’t know for sure what went on behind closed doors for certain, we Read more... The post Real reason for Tom Brady retirement revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger Offers Kenny Pickett Valuable Red Zone Advice For 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The former Penn State Nittany Lions star started slowly for the Steelers but as his rookie year progressed, he became a favorite target of Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger found Freiermuth for seven touchdowns during his rookie season and he was one of his favorite targets in the red zone.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is a free agent this offseason, and the club insists there is a "200-percent change'' that he'll be retained. But .. along with the team continuing its two-year journey toward trying to sign him, and along with the Ravens likely to franchise tag him if a deal isn't met ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

49ers make shocking interview request

The San Francisco 49ers are in search of a new defensive coordinator now that Demeco Ryans is set to become the Houston Texans’ next head coach. Kyle Shanahan is pulling no punches after San Francisco was defeated in the NFC Championship Game by the Philadelphia Eagles, as the 49ers’ head coach is reportedly looking into a Read more... The post 49ers make shocking interview request appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Connection Between Steelers' HC Mike Tomlin And Jon Gruden Could Lead To Intriguing Offensive Hire

On January 18th, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen either.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Broncos want Sean Payton to retain one coordinator

Payton will have the final say over his staff, but Mike Klis of 9News notes Broncos brass would like to keep Evero on for a second season as DC. The Broncos hired Evero to head up their defense last year, offered him their interim HC job after Hackett’s firing and made him one of their first interviews for the full-time position Payton just landed. It is unclear how Payton feels about keeping a holdover for such an important position, but the Broncos were clearly impressed with Evero’s first season.
DENVER, CO
PennLive.com

Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers running back has died

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Sidney Thornton has died, according to multiple reports. The Steelers said they were “saddened” by Thornton’s loss in a tweet. Thornton was taken in the second round, 48th overall, of the 1977 draft out of Northwestern State by Pittsburgh. He played six seasons with the team. He helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 1979 and 1980.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023

It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
OnlyHomers

Football Star Signed For Staggering $131 Million

Tuesday was the deadline for transfers for the top international football players, and a major move was made as the seconds winded down before the deadline. Enzo Fernandez will be heading from Benfica to Chelsea after the Premier League club paid the $131 million release clause to take him away from his home team.

