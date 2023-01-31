MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police say they've identified a suspect in the theft of a skid steer that was stolen from am equipment rental business in Mayfield in December. The skid steer was reported stolen on Dec. 19. In January, KSP Post 1 said a man rented the piece of heavy equipment on Dec. 12. He was supposed to return it on Dec. 19, but instead he allegedly sold it to someone in Blytheville, Arkansas. The man gave the business owner a fake name when he rented the skid steer.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO