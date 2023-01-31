Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
State police name suspect accused of stealing heavy equipment in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — Kentucky State Police say they've identified a suspect in the theft of a skid steer that was stolen from am equipment rental business in Mayfield in December. The skid steer was reported stolen on Dec. 19. In January, KSP Post 1 said a man rented the piece of heavy equipment on Dec. 12. He was supposed to return it on Dec. 19, but instead he allegedly sold it to someone in Blytheville, Arkansas. The man gave the business owner a fake name when he rented the skid steer.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Theft of Heater and Generators From Lowes
Union City police were called to Lowes, on West Reelfoot Avenue, to investigate a report of theft. At the scene, officers spoke with a Loss Prevention employee, who stated the theft occurred on the night of January 24th. The employee stated two unknown black males entered Lowes and were seen...
Kait 8
Blytheville Police Department introduces new dynamic duo
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With all the cold weather and school closings going around, the Blytheville Police Department decided to give us something to warm our hearts. On Tuesday, Feb. 1, a social media post from the Blytheville Police Department announced a new dynamic duo at the police station. K9 Csoki and his handler, Officer Stracener posed for the Officer Spotlight of the month and were thanked for their service.
Kait 8
Sheriff names deputy involved in multi-vehicle pileup
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Mississippi County Sheriff has revealed the identity of a deputy involved in a a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 Thursday morning. Sheriff Dale Cook said Deputy Casey VanDyke, employed with MCSO for three years, was the deputy involved in the crash. “She’s good! Neck’s a...
KFVS12
Duo charged with felony after vandalizing cemetery
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - During the recent spell of winter weather, two Bono men apparently thought it would be fun to tamper with some tombstones, but it was no fun when the move landed them behind bars. According to an incident report, 32-year-old Cody Cox and 53-year-old Joe Long were...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden man in custody after bizarre stolen ambulance police chase
A Dresden man is facing a long list of charges after stealing a Weakley County ambulance early Friday morning, leading multiple authorities on a chase, before ramming a Gibson County Sheriff’s patrol car and later driving himself to the Milan Hospital emergency room. Dresden interim Police Chief Bryan Chandler...
KATV
Man & woman, accused of kidnapping Arkansas mother & children in Mississippi County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Manila, Arkansas have arrested a man and woman who they believe broke into a woman's home and kidnapped her and her children at gunpoint Thursday morning. According to our content partners at Region 8 News, officers responded to the reported kidnapping at 4:50...
KFVS12
Road conditions Thursday morning 2/2
Highway 60 from the Poplar Bluff City limits to Route T in Butler County was closed several hours because of multiple crashes. Man seriously injured in crash on I-57 near Charleston; drivers urged not to travel. Updated: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A 32-year-old Charleston man was...
WBBJ
Newbern machete suspect located by US Marshals
JACKSON, Tenn. — An attempted murder fugitive has been arrested. According to a news release, US Marshals have captured 29-year-old Luis Frenano Sanchez-Flores. He was wanted out of Newbern for attempted first-degree murder and especially aggravated burglary. Sanchez-Flores allegedly broke into a residence off East Drive in Newbern last...
Kait 8
Victims identified, 2 hurt in afternoon shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that left two people hurt. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, dispatch initially got a shots fired call from Cartwright Street at 4:28 p.m. On their way to Cartwright, an officer was flagged down by drivers in a vehicle on Church Street...
MPD officer shot, man shot and killed at White Station Library, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is extremely critical and another person dead after gunfire at the White Station Library, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy asked them to investigate due to a person...
Dresden Enterprise
Court Date Set For Union City Man Facing Multiple Charges
A preliminary hearing for a Union City man charged with numerous crimes has been set for Thursday, Feb. 1, 2023. According to a Martin Police incident report, on Jan. 23 at 1:12 p.m., Patrolman Nicholas Combs with the Martin Police Department observed a black 1991 Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on University Street driven by 49-year-old Eric Lynn Choate. Combs had previous knowledge of Choate having active arrest warrants out of Fulton County, Kentucky, for a failure to appear sentencing and failure to appear for probation revocation.
Kait 8
Incident narrative of Nichols traffic stop shows inconsistencies, DA has seen report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An incident narrative of the Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop is attracting attention for its inconsistencies with the videos that were released Friday. The report hasn’t been made public, but Memphis talk show host Thaddeus Matthews took to Facebook with a screenshot of the narrative written by an unknown member of law enforcement.
Bryan College Station Eagle
7th Memphis officer disciplined, EMTs fired in Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two more Memphis police officers have been disciplined and three emergency responders fired in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, officials said Monday, widening the circle of punishment for the shocking display of police brutality after video showed many more people failed to help him beyond the five officers accused of beating him to death.
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
ktmoradio.com
Nurse at KHS Arrested
A nurse at Kennett High School has been arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15 year old student. According to Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Jain, a warrant was issued Wednesday charging 26 year old Candice Johnson with two counts of statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.
actionnews5.com
Personnel files of 5 former officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ arrest released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reprimands and suspensions. Action News 5 obtained the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers fired and charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Four of the five officers were disciplined for previous infractions that ranged from failure to fill...
KFVS12
Bison rescued from ice-related crash in Butler County, Mo.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Ice-covered roads made driving difficult throughout the Heartland this week. Several rounds of sleet, snow and freezing rain made roadways slick which led to hundreds of slide-offs and crashes. One of the big trouble spots was Highway 60 in Butler County. A portion of the...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
Wichita Eagle
School nurse raped student at motel and kissed him in her office, Missouri cops say
A high school nurse raped a 15-year-old student repeatedly and kissed him in her office, Missouri police say. The nurse, 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson, is accused of raping the student 12 times over the course of four months, according to a probable cause affidavit from the Kennett Police Department. The...
