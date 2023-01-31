Read full article on original website
KFVS12
First Alert: Slightly warmer afternoon; arctic air tonight
(KFVS) - Clouds will slowly decrease from the northwest to the southeast through the afternoon and evening hours. Laura Wibbenmeyer says they will be slow to move, so sunshine expected in parts of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, but Kentucky and Tennessee will stay mainly cloudy until tonight. Another blast...
WAAY-TV
Icy conditions possible tonight in northwest Alabama
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN. Freezing rain and sleet may cause roads to become slick tonight in these locations. Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread,...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Final Round of Wintry Weather Tonight
A few slick bridges, overpasses, secondary roads, & front porches will remain this afternoon in the coldest locations. We’ll be dry for the next several hours. Most of the area will have temperatures that climb above freezing. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY REMAINS IN EFFECT INTO EARLY THURSDAY:. Believe it...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: One more showery night before better weather in sight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We still have one more system to get through later tonight before we are finally able to shut the door on the wet and wintry weather...for a few days at least!. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. We’re keeping an eye on another one of these disturbances that’s...
ksgf.com
Light Snow Possible Today, Warmer Temps On The Way
(KTTS News) — More light snow is possible later tonight in Springfield, with freezing rain possible in Branson and West Plains. Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow and the 50s by Sunday.
WAAY-TV
On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight
This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast. Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some...
WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory x2,
We would like to post this with confidence, but, we have none. Welcome to Tennessee winter, where the forecast always changes. We will update again around noon, but, here is what we know now:. TNZ024>027-056>060-093-094-311500- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0003.230201T0000Z-230201T1700Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230131T1500Z/ Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis- Williamson-Maury-Wayne-Lawrence- Including the cities of Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City,...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Freezing Rain & Sleet Likely Tonight & Tuesday Night
A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for tonight through Wednesday. A series of winter storms are headed toward the Mid State. They’ll bring rounds of freezing rain, sleet, and liquid rain, depending on your location. These will occur tonight, Tuesday night, and on Thursday. A sharp Arctic cold front is bisecting the Mid State on this Monday. That front will gradually sag southeastward through the afternoon, ushering in much colder air for Nashville and many other communities. Southeastern Middle Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau will remain milder however.
Icy powerlines and branches cause outages overnight
Ice has taken over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Power lines and trees are covered, which could lead to more homes losing power. Crews have been working quickly to restore power.
KFVS12
MoDot drivers working hard to clear roads
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - All across Missouri, MoDOT is still having staffing issues with drivers and the past few days with ice instead of snow drivers have been working long hours. District Engineer Craig Compas says that compared to the last snow, which could be plowed, these icy conditions...
wevv.com
Snow and ice make for slick roads
The National Weather Service has placed much of the Tri-State under either Winter Weather Advisories or Winter Storm Warnings through this evening and early tomorrow morning. Between now and 9AM Tuesday, periods of snowfall, wintry mix, freezing rain, and sleet will affect much of the Lower Ohio Valley. The latest...
ozarkradionews.com
Several Roads Still Closed Due to Winter Weather: Wednesday Road Closure Update
With another bout of winter weather taking us into February, many roads are still closed within the listening area. Those who are making their morning commutes should be aware of not only the slick and dangerous conditions on the roadway, but also of certain road closures. Information in road closures...
Photos of winter weather in Middle Tennessee, February 1
News 2 gathered photos from across the viewing area, showing multiple types of precipitation impacting communities across Middle Tennessee.
WSAZ
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
