Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Fans baffled as Idris Elba pictured at Newcastle vs Southampton – despite being an Arsenal fan
FOOTBALL fans were left confused after Idris Elba showed up to watch Newcastle take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The actor was treated to an entertaining spectacle as Toon raced into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back by a brilliant Che Adams strike. He was sat next...
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez for Premier League record fee
Chelsea have signed Enzo Fernandez for over £100m, breaking the previous transfer record in the Premier League
Report: Newcastle 'Trying To Get Involved' In Transfer Race For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to make a move in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested.
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
SB Nation
Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings
There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle. The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.
BBC
BBC
Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong
Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
BBC
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Konaté Injury Could Derail Nat Phillips Transfer
Nat Phillips was key to salvaging Liverpool’s 2020-21 season, stepping into an injury-riddled defence and helping the Reds make an unlikely late push to finish in the top four. It was a run that raised the player’s stock considerably—but as a side effect has perhaps now led to him being stuck at a club he’s unlikely to ever feature for.
BBC
Exeter City sign midfielder Kevin McDonald and striker James Scott
Exeter City have signed former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald and Championship striker James Scott from Hull City for an undisclosed fee. McDonald, 34, had been without a club since departing Dundee United at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He spent eight months out following a kidney transplant in April...
BBC
Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats
Manchester United are winless in their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace. They've not gone three top-flight games without a win against the Eagles since October 1970. Palace have taken seven points from their last four away league games at Old Trafford, just one fewer than they had...
Transfer roundup: Nottingham Forest sign Navas, Shelvey and Felipe
Nottingham Forest finalised the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the final hour or so of the transfer window to complete a triple swoop on deadline day. After the additions of the Atlético Madrid defender Felipe and tthe Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, Navas – a three-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid – signed on loan for the rest of the season.
BBC
Jody Morris: Former Chelsea and Derby assistant named Swindon Town boss
Swindon Town have appointed former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager Jody Morris as their head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Morris, 44, replaces Scott Lindsey who left the League Two club on 11 January to become Crawley Town manager. He worked alongside Frank Lampard at the Rams and Chelsea, before...
BBC
Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract
Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
BBC
Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles
Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan. France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance. The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists...
The Spin | Whose data is it anyway? Behind the fight to control cricketers’ statistics
Cricket is heavy with statistics and the battle over fair usage and control of them is just beginning
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust
It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.
BBC
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
