BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
SB Nation

Everton Transfer Deadline Day: Live Blog | Window shuts with no signings

There is a peaceful protest march planned for before the Everton-Arsenal game on Saturday at Goodison Park, to be followed by a sit-in protest as well after the final whistle. The January transfer window is now officially closed, and Everton (it appears) have not made a single signing to back the new manager Sean Dyche. Sleepwalking into relegation.
BBC

Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian

Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC

Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong

Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
BBC

HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point

Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Konaté Injury Could Derail Nat Phillips Transfer

Nat Phillips was key to salvaging Liverpool’s 2020-21 season, stepping into an injury-riddled defence and helping the Reds make an unlikely late push to finish in the top four. It was a run that raised the player’s stock considerably—but as a side effect has perhaps now led to him being stuck at a club he’s unlikely to ever feature for.
BBC

Exeter City sign midfielder Kevin McDonald and striker James Scott

Exeter City have signed former Scotland midfielder Kevin McDonald and Championship striker James Scott from Hull City for an undisclosed fee. McDonald, 34, had been without a club since departing Dundee United at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He spent eight months out following a kidney transplant in April...
BBC

Man Utd v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Manchester United are winless in their last two Premier League games against Crystal Palace. They've not gone three top-flight games without a win against the Eagles since October 1970. Palace have taken seven points from their last four away league games at Old Trafford, just one fewer than they had...
The Guardian

Transfer roundup: Nottingham Forest sign Navas, Shelvey and Felipe

Nottingham Forest finalised the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the final hour or so of the transfer window to complete a triple swoop on deadline day. After the additions of the Atlético Madrid defender Felipe and tthe Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, Navas – a three-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid – signed on loan for the rest of the season.
BBC

Jody Morris: Former Chelsea and Derby assistant named Swindon Town boss

Swindon Town have appointed former Chelsea and Derby assistant manager Jody Morris as their head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Morris, 44, replaces Scott Lindsey who left the League Two club on 11 January to become Crawley Town manager. He worked alongside Frank Lampard at the Rams and Chelsea, before...
BBC

Josh Hodge: Exeter Chiefs full-back signs new contract

Exeter Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has signed a new "long-term" contract with the Premiership club. The 22-year-old has scored 39 points in 37 appearances in all competitions since joining the Devon side from Newcastle in the summer of 2020. "It wasn't a hard decision," he told the club website. "I'm...
BBC

Crystal Palace transfer news: Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga join Eagles

Crystal Palace have signed Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart for 11m euros (£9.7m), while Arsenal's Albert Sambi Lokonga has joined the club on loan. France youth international Ahamada, 20, has agreed a three-and-a-half year deal which is subject to international clearance. The midfielder has scored twice and contributed two assists...
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur defends against criticism levied by supporters’ trust

It has been a difficult period for Tottenham Hotspur and the tough times have manifested as extraordinary supporter dissatisfaction, most of it directed squarely at the club’s ownership. While “ENIC Out” sentiments have waxed and waned many times over the past 20 years since Joe Lewis purchased the club and installed Daniel Levy as chairman, the latest round of anger from Spurs fans has felt larger and more focused than any time in recent memory.

