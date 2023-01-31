Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says France's President Macron is doing the 'difficult, but right thing' by raising the country's retirement age
President Macron's plan to raise France's retirement age has been met with widespread protests. But Elon Musk says it's the right decision.
France 24
France's ex-president Hollande: Wagner Group operating as ‘neo-colonialists’ in Mali
France's former president François Hollande granted an interview to FRANCE 24 and RFI on Wednesday, some 10 years after launching Operation Serval, which ousted armed rebels and Islamist militants from northern Mali. Hollande defended the record of French military operations in the Sahel region and expressed regret at the arrival of mercenaries from the Russian paramilitary Wagner Group.
France 24
Burkina Faso confirms demand that French troops leave
The Burkina Faso government clarified on Monday that it has asked ex-colonial ruler France to pull its troops out of the insurgency-hit country within a month. France deploys about 400 Special Forces soldiers in junta-ruled Burkina, but relations have deteriorated and tensions have soared in recent months. "We are terminating...
Why the French Want to Stop Working
If you want to understand why the French overwhelmingly oppose raising their official retirement age from 62 to 64, you could start by looking at last week’s enormous street protest in Paris.Retirement before arthritis read one handwritten sign. Leave us time to live before we die said another. One elderly protester was dressed ironically as “a banker” with a black top hat, bow tie, and cigar—like the Mr. Monopoly mascot of the board game. “It’s the end of the beans!” he exclaimed to the crowd, using a popular expression to mean that pension reform is the last straw.President Emmanuel Macron...
France recalls ambassador and will withdraw military forces from Burkina Faso
France will withdraw its military forces from Burkina Faso within a month, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN on Wednesday.
Danes ‘furious’ over plan to abolish public holiday to fund defence budget
The Danish government’s plan to abolish a public holiday to help fund the defence budget amid the war in Ukraine is putting Denmark’s cherished welfare model at risk, the country’s biggest trade union confederation has warned. “It’s a big threat to the Danish model,” said Lizette Risgaard,...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Turkey alerts citizens to risk of attack in United States, Europe on heels of Western warnings
ANKARA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks.
Nearly half of asylum seekers facing removal from UK to Rwanda are married
Survey contradicts Priti Patel’s claims that people crossing Channel are ‘not genuine’ asylum seekers
Italy facing attacks by international anarchists, foreign minister says
ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Italian embassies all over the world are at risk of anarchist attacks linked to the case of the hunger-striking Alfredo Cospito, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.
The Jewish Press
Tens of Thousands Protest Israel’s New Government for a Fourth Week, Despite Terror Attacks
Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday night for a fourth straight week, demonstrating in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and elsewhere around the country against the country’s new government and its planned reforms. Two protests were held in Tel Aviv: one organized and hosted at Habima Square by the Movement...
Business Insider
French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age
French citizens rebel as Macron tries to raise pension age. As France plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, protesters and police clashed across the country. People in France are protesting the government's plan to raise the retirement age. The march in Paris turned violent, with riot...
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
KESQ
How the dream of moving to Italy turned sour for one family
Making a move to Italy to start a new life in the sunshine, surrounded by beautiful scenery, incredible food and fascinating culture is a dream that many people have realized in recent years thanks to a sell-off of cheap homes. But the dream for one family from Finland who moved...
BBC
French protests intensify against pension age rise
France has seen a second wave of protests and strikes against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Anti-government corteges were as loud and as big, if not louder and bigger than on the first day of action. The interior ministry said more than...
When do I need to renew my passport for travel to Europe?
Since Brexit, the rules on passport validity for British visitors to the European Union have tightened. These are the key questions and answers based on EU rules. What’s changed?While the UK was in the European Union, British passports were valid up to and including their expiry date for travel within the EU. But since the end of the Brexit transition phase, British passport holders are treated as “third country nationals” with stipulations about passport issue and expiry dates – together with limits on the length of stay almost everywhere in Europe.For the avoidance of doubt, these are not “new...
Italian mob suspect held in France after 16 years on the run
PARIS (AP) — Police in southeastern France have arrested a convicted murderer linked to Italy’s most powerful organized crime group, the ’ndrangheta, who was on the run for 16 years, Interpol and Italian police said on Thursday. Italy’s ANSA news agency reported that the 63-year-old had been...
More and more of ‘lost city’ in Greece uncovered. Take a tour of the abandoned site
Photos show a Roman sector of the city with numerous shops and a government office.
Europe’s Tragedy: The Thirty Years War
The Thirty Years War was one of the most influential wars in European history. It lasted from 1618 to 1648 and involved various nations, religious groups, and political factions. At its heart was a conflict between Protestant nobles in the Holy Roman Empire and Emperor Ferdinand’s plans to restore the power of the Roman Catholic Church. This led to a rebellion by Protestant states against their ruler, as well as commercial rivalries between them and other European countries. The war eventually spread across Europe, involving various nations such as France, Spain, Sweden, Denmark-Norway, and even some non-European states like Morocco. The war had a devastating effect on Europe in terms of both human casualties and economic damage.
1 million flock to pope's Congo Mass on day of forgiveness
An estimated 1 million joyous Congolese poured into the capital’s main airport Wednesday for Pope Francis’ first big Mass in Africa, on a day dedicated to his call for peace and forgiveness in a country wracked by decades of violence.Many of the Congolese faithful spent the night on the vast airfields of Kinshasa’s Ndolo airport and passed the hours before Francis’ arrival singing, dancing and getting jazzed up for the first papal visit to the overwhelmingly Christian country since St. John Paul II’s last trip in 1985.They cheered wildly when Francis began a languid loop around the airfields in...
Comments / 0