ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Doncic chirps ex-Celtics assistant Jerome Allen after scoring 53 vs. Pistons

Former Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen, who currently is an assistant with the Detroit Pistons, had an eventful Monday night when his team visited the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic claimed Allen started chirping him in the first quarter. It clearly fueled Doncic, who scored 24 of...
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA Analysis Network

Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked

With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets

Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Embiid, Morant, Brown lead NBA All-Star reserve class

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen — had reason for concern. NBA coaches made them very happy. And probably made a few other guys very unhappy. The reserves for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City were announced Thursday night. From the Eastern Conference, it was Embiid, Adebayo, Haliburton, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and New York’s Julius Randle.
INDIANA STATE
NBA

Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets. Jokic wins the monthly award for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown’s latest feat vs. Nets never seen in NBA history

The Boston Celtics have been one of the top teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely in part to their star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The pair have easily been the best duo in the NBA this season and they’re a big reason why the Celtics have a strong chance at getting out of the Eastern Conference and getting back to the NBA Finals. They led the Celtics to an absolute thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Tatum outscored the Nets by himself, 18-16 in the first quarter. The duo made history too becoming the first pair of teammates to have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 27 times before the All-Star break as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Page.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy