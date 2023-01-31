Read full article on original website
“Truly a blessing” - Russell Westbrook applauds LeBron James for moving to No. 4 on All-Time assists list
LeBron's 11-assist performance in a win against the Knicks moved him into fourth on the NBA's All-Time Assists list.
“We've seen worse, remember I coached Gary Payton and Kevin Garnett.” - Dwayne Casey downplays Luka Doncic’s exchange with Detroit Pistons’ coaching staff
Luka Doncic engaged in back-and-forth with the Detroit Pistons' bench on Monday, which Dwayne Casey downplayed and even liked
NBC Sports
Doncic chirps ex-Celtics assistant Jerome Allen after scoring 53 vs. Pistons
Former Boston Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen, who currently is an assistant with the Detroit Pistons, had an eventful Monday night when his team visited the Dallas Mavericks. Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic claimed Allen started chirping him in the first quarter. It clearly fueled Doncic, who scored 24 of...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Nets?
Coming off an overtime loss to the Boston Celtics this past Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers continued their five-game road trip on Monday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. With Anthony Davis taking a planned night off and LeBron James sitting out with soreness in his left foot,...
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBA Announces 2023 All-Star Game Reserves
On Thursday night, the NBA announced the All-Star reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which is set to take place on February 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
NBA Analysis Network
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
FOX Sports
Tatum and Boston host Durant and the Nets
Brooklyn Nets (31-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (36-15, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant meet when Boston hosts Brooklyn. Tatum is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.1 points per game and Durant is seventh in the league averaging 29.7 points per game.
RI native will coach at NBA All-Star Game
Joe Mazzulla started the season as an assistant coach, and then became interim head coach of the Boston Celtics, in a most unexpected way.
Embiid, Morant, Brown lead NBA All-Star reserve class
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Portland’s Damian Lillard had to have known they were going to the All-Star Game. Players averaging more than 30 points per game typically don’t have to worry about not hearing their name called. Other players — like Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton and Utah’s Lauri Markkanen — had reason for concern. NBA coaches made them very happy. And probably made a few other guys very unhappy. The reserves for the Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Salt Lake City were announced Thursday night. From the Eastern Conference, it was Embiid, Adebayo, Haliburton, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee’s Jrue Holiday and New York’s Julius Randle.
NBA
Les East on Nuggets loss, Western Conference standings, NBA All-Star | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Les East of Crescent City Sports joins the show (7:43) to talk about Tuesday night’s performance against the Denver Nuggets and his positive and negative takeaways from the game. East also discusses realistic goals for the Pelicans in the second half...
Celtics Coach Joe Mazzulla Gives Promising Updates On Robert Williams, Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics have dealt with a plethora of injuries so far this season and they keep coming. The Celtics have been without the services of both starting point guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams as they both deal with ankle ailments. Williams only missed Boston's last contest ...
Lakers News: LeBron James Remains Game Time Decision Thursday, Anthony Davis' Status Updated
The Lakers would love to have him in the lineup.
NBA
Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid named Kia Players of the Month
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the Kia NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in January. Check out their highlights from the past month. Nikola Jokic | Denver Nuggets. Jokic wins the monthly award for...
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown’s latest feat vs. Nets never seen in NBA history
The Boston Celtics have been one of the top teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely in part to their star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The pair have easily been the best duo in the NBA this season and they’re a big reason why the Celtics have a strong chance at getting out of the Eastern Conference and getting back to the NBA Finals. They led the Celtics to an absolute thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Tatum outscored the Nets by himself, 18-16 in the first quarter. The duo made history too becoming the first pair of teammates to have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 27 times before the All-Star break as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Page.
