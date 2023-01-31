The Boston Celtics have been one of the top teams in the NBA this season and that’s largely in part to their star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The pair have easily been the best duo in the NBA this season and they’re a big reason why the Celtics have a strong chance at getting out of the Eastern Conference and getting back to the NBA Finals. They led the Celtics to an absolute thrashing of the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday and Tatum outscored the Nets by himself, 18-16 in the first quarter. The duo made history too becoming the first pair of teammates to have each scored at least 25 points in the same game 27 times before the All-Star break as per ESPN’s Stats&Info Page.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO