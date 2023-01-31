ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch

The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
PORTLAND, OR
chatsports.com

Report: Portland Trail Blazers emerge as strong suitors for a Jarred Vanderbilt trade

According to Shams Charania, the “Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a strong suitor for Jarred Vanderbilt.”. Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2023. This makes a lot of sense for both teams. For the...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
PORTLAND, OR
bvmsports.com

Preview: Wizards host Trail Blazers on Friday

Filed under: Washington Wizards game preview Wizards vs. Trail Blazers preview: Washington looks to win seventh straight game on Friday The Wizards should be well-rested for their next game tomorrow. By Marco Gacina@MarcoGacina Feb 2, 2023, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for:…
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
PORTLAND, OR

