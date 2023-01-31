Read full article on original website
Blazers star Damian Lillard sinks insane 80-foot shot vs. Grizzlies, but there’s a catch
The Portland Trail Blazers, after such a strong start to the season, have fallen off the pace in recent weeks. However, Damian Lillard is not to blame for their downtick in form. Lillard has been on an offensive tear as of late (even scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz last week); and on Wednesday night, he once again showed that his ability to put the ball into the hoop from everywhere on the court is just on an entirely different level from almost everyone else in the league at the moment.
Red-hot Damian Lillard outshines Ja Morant, Blazers snap Grizzlies' home winning streak
The Memphis Grizzlies were on the other side of what has been referred to as "Dame Time" in the NBA for many years. Memphis led by as many as 12 points before, but it had no answer for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. Ja Morant scored 32 points, but Lillard's 42 led the Blazers to a 122-112 win inside FedExForum.
Ja Morant’s legend grows with another incredible franchise record vs. Blazers
Ja Morant is suddenly on a triple-double binge. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar point guard has been channeling his inner-Russell Westbrook of late, and he’s now extended his trip-dub streak to three games after already reaching that statistical plateau within just the first three quarters of Wednesday night’s showdown against the Portland Trail Blazers at home.
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers topple Grizzlies
Damian Lillard recorded 42 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lift the visiting Portland Trail Blazers to a 122-112
Damian Lillard named to 2023 All-Star Game as reserve
Damian Lillard has been selected for his seventh career NBA All-Star game as a reserve.
chatsports.com
Report: Portland Trail Blazers emerge as strong suitors for a Jarred Vanderbilt trade
According to Shams Charania, the “Portland Trail Blazers have emerged as a strong suitor for Jarred Vanderbilt.”. Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2023. This makes a lot of sense for both teams. For the...
FOX Sports
Portland visits Washington following Lillard's 42-point game
Portland Trail Blazers (25-26, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays the Washington Wizards after Damian Lillard scored 42 points in the Trail Blazers' 122-112 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Wizards are 12-10 on their home court. Washington...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Blazers-Grizzlies prediction and pick, laid out below. Portland...
bvmsports.com
Preview: Wizards host Trail Blazers on Friday
Filed under: Washington Wizards game preview Wizards vs. Trail Blazers preview: Washington looks to win seventh straight game on Friday The Wizards should be well-rested for their next game tomorrow. By Marco Gacina@MarcoGacina Feb 2, 2023, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for:…
Trail Blazers’ bench rises to the occasion in victory over Memphis Grizzlies: ‘So many great contributions’
The Portland Trail Blazers lost starting center Jusuf Nurkic less than three minutes into their game Wednesday night at Memphis. Starting power forward Jerami Grant’s night ended after he suffered a concussion in the second half. For a team that’s not very deep to begin with, the Blazers appeared...
FOX Sports
Lillard, Simons lead Trail Blazers past Grizzlies, 122-112
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 42 points and 10 assists, Anfernee Simons added 26 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 on Wednesday night. Jerami Grant had 18 points in the first half, before leaving because of concussion symptoms. Portland outscored...
