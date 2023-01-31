Read full article on original website
Police arrest two suspects for Monroe Avenue shooting
Rochester, N.Y. — Police announced Thursday they have arrested a second suspect for a shooting nearly two months ago on the city's southeast side. Officers responded to Monroe Avenue near Amherst Street around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 3 and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Police said the victim survived life-altering injuries.
Gates PD: Rochester man breaks out of police car, attempts to flee during arrest
Naylor then tried to get away, but was quickly apprehended by police.
Woman found dead on Myrtle Street; Police investigating
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a woman’s body was found on Myrtle Street on Tuesday afternoon. They confirmed the suspicious death overnight. RPD officers responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. and discovered the body. Now, police are looking into how the woman died. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
2 Charged in Monroe Ave. Shooting
Two men have been charged in a shooting two months ago near Rochester's downtown. 28-year-old Dale McCarthy Junior and 42-year-old Chicko Dillard each face attempted murder and assault. Police say they shot a 27-year-old man in the upper body on Monroe Avenue, near South Goodman, on December 3rd. The victim's...
Suspicious Death on Myrtle Street Under Investigation
Rochester police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death on Myrtle Street, off Lyell Avenue. A woman was found dead late yesterday afternoon. Police say the cause of death is under investigation, but the circumstances are suspicious. There's no word if there is any connection to a stabbing...
News10NBC Investigation: In body-cam video, manager says Macedon Police chief threatened to shoot him
MACEDON, N.Y. – A restaurant manager said the Macedon police chief threatened to shoot him and was “extremely threatening” the night the chief was accused of being drunk and belligerent. The manager’s comments were captured on body worn cameras of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Rochester Man Convicted in U of R Attempted Rape
A Rochester man has been found guilty of trying to rape a University of Rochester student. 32-year-old Courtney Barber was convicted today of 1st-degree attempted rape. Prosecutors say he tried to sexually assault the 17-year-old student on the Genesee Valley Park path in September 2021. One Good Samaritan scared Barber...
One year later, Rochester Police are still looking for missing Tommy William
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s now been one year since 27-year-old Tommy Williams of Rochester went missing. Rochester police say he was last seen on the city’s east side wearing a red and blue Nike sweatshirt and orange hat. Anyone with information on where he could be is asked to call 911.
Man hospitalized after crash involving three cars at East Main and Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police responded to a car crash near the intersection of East Main Street and Goodman Street in Rochester on Wednesday night. A pickup truck, a van, and a sedan were involved in the wreck. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Rochester Police say a man in his 50s was taken to the hospital. He is expected to be okay.
Rochester business owner steps up to plan funeral for woman killed in apartment fire
Rochester, N.Y. — No family members have come forward yet for Christine Cannon, the 78-year-old woman who died in a fire at a nine-apartment home on Hancock Street last week. Evangela Stanley, owner of People's Choice Kitchen, has been collecting clothes for the victims of Friday's fire. BACKGROUND: Hancock...
Rochester man comes home to apartment fire, man eating his food, wearing his clothes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is in custody after he allegedly set an apartment on fire, donned the clothes of the homeowner, and began eating his food, officials with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) said Tuesday. According to the RFD, the second floor tenant of a Saratoga Avenue apartment complex came home Monday […]
Family of victim in Hancock fatal fire come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – UPDATE: Family of 78 year-old Christine Cannon came forward Thursday evening, according to Van Stanley, who is organizing her memorial. Cannon lost her life in a house fire on Hancock Street, when investigators originally reported no known next of kin. Stanley told News 8 the family members knew her by another […]
RPD: Man and woman stabbed after argument in Rochester
Police determined both victims were involved in a conflict that turned physical, resulting in the stab wounds.
Two people found stabbed on west side of Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police found two people stabbed around midnight on Tuesday in two different locations on the west side of the city. Police say they found a woman with a stab wound to the leg on Milton Street. This is near school sixteen Just before they arrived, police say a man with stab wounds in the area of West Avenue and Grover Street waved down officers.
Woman convicted of attempted rape in relation to U of R incident
32-year-old Courtney Barber, who was arrested in September 2021 for an attempted rape of a 17-year-old on University of Rochester campus, was convicted Thursday of attempted rape, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.
Man hospitalized after crashing car into pole in Rochester’s East End
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A car crashed into a pole around 4 a.m. on Thursday in Rochester’s East End. The crash happened at East Avenue and Chestnut Street. Crews had to extricate the driver. That person was taken to the hospital. We’re working to get more information.
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in April Lime St. Shooting
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to assault and weapons charges in a shooting on the city's northwest side. Prosecutors say Willie Gibson Junior opened fire at a home on Lime Street last April, after getting into an argument with one of its residents. One bullet struck a 51-year-old grandmother...
Man pleads guilty after shooting into Rochester house, hitting grandmother
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who shot into a home on Lime Street in Rochester last April pleaded guilty to weapons and assault charges Tuesday. Prosecutors say Willie Gibson Jr. got into an argument with someone in the home on April 3 before shooting at the house multiple times. One of those bullets hit […]
Juveniles arrested for fast food robberies across Monroe County
Gates, N.Y. — Three juveniles have been arrested for a string of robberies from fast food restaurants in Monroe County last week. 13WHAM has learned that the same teens accused of robbing Taco Bell locations in Rochester and Gates last Thursday, along with a Wendy's in Gates, also allegedly robbed a Starbucks in Penfield.
