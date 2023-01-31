ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Z94

Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?

The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
edmondoutlook.com

Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America

Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
Z94

Ten Funny Oklahoma Winter Weather Memes

It's been an insane week weather-wise for most, if not all of Oklahoma. Luckily for us, the majority of the state didn't get as bad as originally predicted. At least for some of us, in other places, it got much worse. We still have a few days left of colder/freezing...
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
KOCO

TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight

A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
KOCO

Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
a-z-animals.com

10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma

Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
KOCO

TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma

A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
Z94

The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma

In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
ocolly.com

Grow bags increase in popularity for gardeners

Grow bags are the new green thumb. Ceramic pot gardens, raised beds and traditional in-ground beds are the primary types of gardening methods, but grow bags extend the use and skillset to this popular practice. Casey Hentges, OSU Extension associate specialist and host of OSU Agriculture’s “Oklahoma Gardening” TV show,...
KLAW 101

This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938

Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
