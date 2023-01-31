Read full article on original website
Related
Is This How Non-Okies Really See Oklahoma?
The internet is a gold mine. I've said that a million times over the years. YouTube is no different, even though it's harder to find little nuggets like this, it's still possible. I don't even know how or why it popped up in my suggestions, but the longer I watched it, the funnier it became.
edmondoutlook.com
Meet Ms. Oklahoma Senior America
Over the years, Roxanne Parks has set many high goals for herself. Becoming a pageant queen in her sixties was never one of them. For the reigning Ms. Oklahoma Senior America, it’s not about the crown and the sash. It’s about embracing opportunities to continue the work she’s been doing for decades, serving and lifting up other women.
Ten Funny Oklahoma Winter Weather Memes
It's been an insane week weather-wise for most, if not all of Oklahoma. Luckily for us, the majority of the state didn't get as bad as originally predicted. At least for some of us, in other places, it got much worse. We still have a few days left of colder/freezing...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma bill would fine, jail drag queens for public performances
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma state representative introduced a bill that would make drag queen performances in public spaces a felony offense. House Bill 2186 (HB 2186), authored by State Rep. Kevin West (R-Cleveland County), could have drag queens facing up to $20,000 in fines and/or up to two years in jail.
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma overnight
A third round of ice is heading into southern Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Damon Lane says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant Offers Scary Ghost Stories & Delicious Home Cooking
There's a restaurant in Oklahoma that's as well known for its epic home cooking as its female ghost who haunts the premises. If you're looking for tasty eats and scary ghost stories then this is the place for you. SCROLL DOWN TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS HAUNTED OKLAHOMA RESTAURANT. Kendall's...
a-z-animals.com
10 Beautiful Trees Native to Oklahoma
Most of Oklahoma’s 12 million acres of forests are owned by private individuals, not the federal government or large companies. These forests mostly consist of oak-hickory trees, which are used for commercial wood products in northeastern Oklahoma. In the western and southern areas of the state, rainfall is less, and hickory becomes rarer. The most valuable wood is from the oak-pine forests in the southeastern corner of Oklahoma, which are owned by the forest industry and private landowners. The federal government owns about 300,000 acres.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Final wave of ice moving into Oklahoma
A final wave of ice is moving into Oklahoma overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. Ice and freezing rain can be expected. By mid to late morning Thursday, a mix of liquid and ice will move across Oklahoma. Open the video player above for the latest timeline. Be sure to download...
The Ten Most Affordable Places to Live in Oklahoma
In times of recession like now, when grocery budgets are stretched to the absolute max and fuel prices make it seem as if you're paying to go to work, small changes add up to larger savings. While it is very challenging to move up the ladder of life during financially...
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
Blue Bell Ice Cream Introduces 2 New Flavors That Are Coming to Oklahoma Grocery Stores
I know we're in the middle of winter and as cold as it's been lately the last thing you're probably thinking of is ice cream. However, this news is too good not to share. Blue Bell Ice Cream has released two new flavors. That's right, there are 2 new flavors...
ocolly.com
Grow bags increase in popularity for gardeners
Grow bags are the new green thumb. Ceramic pot gardens, raised beds and traditional in-ground beds are the primary types of gardening methods, but grow bags extend the use and skillset to this popular practice. Casey Hentges, OSU Extension associate specialist and host of OSU Agriculture’s “Oklahoma Gardening” TV show,...
This Oklahoma Eatery Has Been Serving Burgers Since 1938
Having gained statehood in 1907, Oklahoma isn't really known for having really old restaurants or buildings. We're just too young a state... At least in the grand scheme of American history. Example: There's a restaurant in Rhode Island called White Horse Tavern that has been serving food since 1673. That's...
Oklahoma Jailed Women Who Couldn’t Stop Their Abusers. Will a New Law Help?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2015, Kerry King was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because she failed to stop her abusive boyfriend from beating her and her young daughter. That’s a slight simplification (read more about her case...
A New Leaf helping disabled Oklahomans during winter blast
A Green Country nonprofit is making sure its clients with disabilities enjoy a snow day instead of fearing it.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
Comments / 3