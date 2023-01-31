ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Explainer-Adani vs Hindenburg: What you need to know

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eh61y_0kX6xmnG00

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group called off its $2.5 billion share sale late on Wednesday, in a dramatic reversal triggered by the ongoing meltdown of its company stock prices.

Hindenburg Research criticised the Indian conglomerate in a Jan. 24 report ahead of the Adani Enterprises share sale, setting off an $86 billion rout in the group's domestically listed stocks and a sell-off in its bonds listed overseas.

Here are some of the points raised and the Adani Group's responses.

WHO ARE ADANI AND HINDENBURG?

Gautam Adani, from Gujarat in western India, built his empire after starting out as a commodities trader. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the same state and their relationship has long come under scrutiny by Modi's opponents.

A school drop-out, Adani rose to become Asia's richest man whose $220 billion empire spans ports, power generation, airports, mining, edible oils, renewables, media and cement.

Until last week, Adani was the world's third-richest man but has dropped down the ranks to number 15 on the Forbes rich list after the rout in Adani group stocks.

Founded in 2017 by Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg Research is a forensic financial research firm which analyses equity, credit and derivatives. It has a track-record of finding corporate wrongdoings and placing bets against the companies.

WHAT DID HINDENBURG SAY?

Hindenburg disclosed that it holds short positions in Adani companies through U.S.-traded bonds and non-Indian-traded derivatives.

It released a report alongside the disclosure alleging improper use of tax havens and flagging concerns about debt levels.

WHAT WAS ADANI'S RESPONSE?

The Adani group has called the report baseless and termed the allegations "unsubstantiated speculations".

IS THIS THE FIRST TIME THESE ISSUES HAVE BEEN RAISED?

No. India's capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, has investigated some of these issues over the past year following local media reports.

Reuters reported the regulator will continue this scrutiny and draw on any fresh information in the Hindenburg report.

The regulator has launched a "full-scale" investigation into the recent crash in shares of Adani Group companies and is also looking into any possible irregularities in the $2.5 billion share sale, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

WHAT DOES HINDENBURG SAY ABOUT FINANCIAL CONTROLS?

The short-seller has said that listed Adani companies have seen a number of changes in chief financial officers (CFOs) and that auditors used by the group are relatively unknown.

It said Adani Enterprises has had five chief financial officers over the course of eight years, citing this aS "a key red flag indicating potential accounting issues".

HOW HAS ADANI RESPONDED?

The Adani group said that several of the CFOs that the Hindenburg report points to have remained within the group and moved on to new roles.

On the quality of audits, it said that the audit committee of each of the listed companies is composed entirely of independent directors, and auditors are appointed on their recommendation.

On Tuesday, Mint newspaper reported that Adani is considering an independent audit of group companies to resassure investors. Reuters could not independently verify this.

Late on Wednesday, Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share sale in a dramatic reversal as a rout sparked by a U.S. short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

HINDENBURG'S VIEW OF ADANI'S LEVERAGE AND WHAT IS THE GROUP'S RESPONSE?

The report says key listed Adani companies have substantial debt and are over-leveraged. It also says the group faces liquidity risks due to high short term liabilities, with five of the seven key listed companies having reported "current ratios" below 1, indicating near-term liquidity pressure.

Adani responded by saying leverage ratios of its companies continue to be healthy and are in line with the industry benchmarks of the respective sectors, further adding that this information is publicly disclosed regularly.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Amazon's outlook disappoints as customer budgets stay tight

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said its operating profit could fall to zero in the current quarter as savings from layoffs do not make up for the financial impact of consumers and cloud customers clamping down on spending.
Reuters

India's Adani shares nosedive on worries about Hindenburg fallout

NEW DELHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Adani Group extended declines on Friday to take their market losses to $115 billion amid growing concern about any systemic impact from disarray triggered by a U.S. short-seller report critical of the group's finances.
The Associated Press

Who is Hindenburg, the firm targeting India's Adani?

NEW YORK (AP) — Hindenburg Research, the financial research firm with an explosive name and a track record of sending the stock prices of its targets tumbling, is taking on one of the world’s richest men. Hindenburg is back in the headlines after last week accusing Indian conglomerate Adani Group of “a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.” It cited two years of research, including talks with former Adani senior executives and reviews of thousands of documents. The Adani Group has blasted the accusations, calling them “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India’s highest courts.” Nevertheless, Hindenburg’s scorching allegations have caused the fortune of Adani Group’s founder, Gautam Adani, to slide by nearly $47 billion in just over a week, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires index. Here’s a look at the firm behind all the movement:
WRAL News

India's Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims

NEW DELHI — Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises called off its $2.5 billion share offering after it lost tens of billions of dollars in market value due to fraud claims by a U.S.-based short-selling firm. Billionaire Gautam Adani 's company said Thursday it will review its plans for raising capital...
The Guardian

Adani Group abandons share offer as crisis triggered by fraud claims escalates

The stock plunge engulfing Adani Group companies gathered pace on Thursday after the Indian conglomerate abandoned its share offer in an escalating crisis triggered by fraud claims that has cut more than US$100bn in value from the power-to-ports empire. The conglomerate’s flagship listed company, Adani Enterprises, along with Adani Ports...
CNBC

Asia's chipmakers fall as Samsung sees worst quarterly profit in 8 years

South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics saw its worst profit decline since the third quarter of 2014. Stocks of chipmakers in Asia saw losses as Samsung went against expectations and announced to continue capital expenditure in the upcoming year. Shares of semiconductors in Asia fell as South Korean chip giant Samsung...
Reuters

Reuters

689K+
Followers
377K+
Post
327M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy