Stanford Daily
From the Community | Not IDEAL — Speech and education at Stanford
Last Thursday the Faculty Senate heard a presentation on the Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative and heard a discussion about the potential harm that could come out of it. In her remarks, Provost Persis Drell insisted that EHLI had nothing to do with the IDEAL initiative, but with all respect, I beg to differ slightly from the Provost—I believe that at least the basic spirit of EHLI has everything to do with IDEAL.
Stanford Daily
Photo Gallery: Throwback — Stanford amidst drought
With the current climate and downpour of atmospheric rivers for weeks on end, it becomes difficult to remember that our school and state were ever in a drought. On Oct. 1, 2022, California entered its fourth year of extreme drought; all counties in the state, including Santa Clara County, are under drought emergency proclamations, according to the official website of the State of California.
Stanford Daily
Stanford community groups express concerns on expected affirmative action ban
Community groups at Stanford have expressed significant worry over the Supreme Court’s upcoming decisions on Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. Presidents and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina, which experts predict would hinder colleges’ efforts to ensure more diverse student bodies and provide more equitable financial aid programs.
Stanford Daily
Professor finds abnormally high concentrations of carbon dioxide in classroom
Director of the Program of Science, Technology & Society Paul Edwards claims to have detected 1650 parts per million (ppm) of carbon dioxide in Braun Geology Corner classroom 320-109, well above the generally accepted safe limit of 1000 ppm. The University has since identified a broken supply fan as the potential source of the issue and is working to remedy the problem.
Stanford Daily
Texas Takedown: Stanford defeats A&M, advances to ITA Indoor Championships
On Monday, No. 18 Stanford men’s tennis (4-1, 0-0 Pac-12) took down Texas A&M (1-2, 0-0 SEC), securing their spot in the 2023 ITA Men’s National Team Indoor Championship, which will be held in Chicago on Feb. 17-20. To claim the championship, Stanford will have to win four...
Stanford Daily
Letter to the Editor: Cyclists and people with disabilities
I became disabled several months ago and must now use a wheelchair. On two recent visits to campus I saw something a bit discouraging. To wheel from place to place required crossing some bike lane marked paths, such as next to the Quad, or streets that cyclists were using. In trying to cross these paths, I found literally every single cyclist unwilling to yield to a wheelchair or even slow down. Riders on scooters behaved the same. Many tried to pretend they didn’t see me, looking away as they sped past.
Stanford Daily
Photo Gallery: Lake Lagunita Lives!
Photos by Leo Glikbarg, Megan King, Ananya Navale, Audrey Nguyen-Hoang, Monique Ouk, and Avni Vats. Lake Lagunita draws the attention of the Stanford community to its banks, being full of water after more than 20 years. The lake brings an abundance of wildlife and becomes a new source of entertainment on campus.
Stanford Daily
Police Blotter: Vandalism, hit-and-run, burglary
This report covers a selection of incidents from Jan. 22 to Jan. 31 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. Sunday, Jan. 22. Between 12:01 a.m. and 1:00...
Stanford Daily
From Physical Education to Wellness: PHYSWELL prioritizes lifelong healthy habits
Among the PHYSWELL courses, many bear little resemblance to the PE classes most students are familiar with from their high schools. With classes like “Walk ‘N Roll,” where students engage in walking, meditation and relaxation, there’s a clear emphasis on the wellness component of health. To...
Stanford Daily
Stanford Myanmar community holds vigil to honor victims of coup
“The people united will never be defeated.” Upwards of 25 Stanford students and surrounding community members gathered in White Plaza on Wednesday night, chanting these words to honor all who have passed since the start of the military coup in Myanmar. Feb. 1 marked two years since the coup’s beginning.
Stanford Daily
The Daily takes the aux: January 2023 music staff picks
Don’t know what to listen to? The Stanford Daily is here to help. We have compiled a playlist of our staff’s latest jams. Listen to our picks, and check out our article to learn more about the recommendations. Blvck Hippie — If you feel alone at parties (Recommended...
Stanford Daily
Of monsters and mead: The English Department rekindles the spirit of ‘Beowulf’
On the top floor of Margaret Jacks Hall, the Stanford English Department performed a sly act of transformation on Thursday: It turned a conference room into a mead hall. What appeared initially to be a dim classroom became the warm and protective medieval lodge of Norse legends. But it wasn’t just the room, lit by electric votives and garnered with flower arrangements, that changed; rather, the real change was in the audience. It had been led by the hand into another time and another spirit: the heart of “Beowulf.”
Comments / 1