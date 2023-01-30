NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.

BOGALUSA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO