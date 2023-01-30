Read full article on original website
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Popular discount grocery chain opens another new store in LouisianaKristen WaltersCovington, LA
Trendy discount grocery store chain opening another location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLouisiana State
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Looking To Identify Woman Wanted In Larceny Incident
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a female who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on December 18, 2022. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Arrests One After Search Warrant Reveals Drugs And Weapons
On Tuesday, January 31, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigation Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant at 1969 Gumpond Beall Rd. Lumberton MS. The house belonged to a man named Foster Parrish Youngblood. Upon executing the search warrant, Youngblood was found to be...
fox8live.com
Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tips lead to four arrested
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was received 12 mins after posting to social media. Numerous other tips came in naming Brandon Cole and Frankie Holley. They were subsequently arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
WDSU
18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
an17.com
Hammond resident charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, other charges
January 31, 2023, City of Hammond, LA – The Hammond Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration, conducted a lengthy investigation into illegal narcotics being sold at an apartment, located on Dr. John Lambert Drive. During the course of the investigation, HPD Narcotics Unit submitted for...
Pedaling under the influence: Bike rider busted on drug possession charges during morning ride
A Mississippi man apparently was pedaling under the influence when he was arrested on drug possession charges during a Monday morning bike ride. Officers with the Narcotics Division / N.E.T. observed a person known to them as Bruce Bunales who had an outstanding warrant with the Picayune Police Department riding a bicycle on South Haugh Avenue.
WDSU
Little Rock FBI office, New Orleans ATF searching for man in possession of destructive device
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The New Orleans Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Little Rock with locating a man accused of possessing a destructive device. According to the Little Rock FBI office, Neil Ravi Mehta is being sought for unlawful...
an17.com
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Cops looking for CBD spitter
New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
Northshore teen arrested for pointing air gun at school bus
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy from Bush after he pointed an air gun at a school bus.
Suspect in Madison Brooks Case Also Facing Rape Charge in Livingston Parish, This Time Involving a Minor
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish. Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself...
wxxv25.com
Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall
Four people were arrested this afternoon after protestors breached the Gulfport City Hall. Supporters of Jaheim McMillan held a protest outside of City Hall when a group of 20 people entered the building at 3:03 p.m. During this time, the group crossed several breaching points including one leading to the...
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
fox8live.com
Family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport officer demands release of bodycam footage
GULFPORT, Miss. (WVUE) - The family of Jaheim McMillan marked his sixteenth birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1) by demanding transparency four months after he was fatally shot by police in Gulfport, Mississippi. Family and friends gathered at the Courthouse Road Pier to celebrate McMillan’s life with a barbecue and a...
Sea Coast Echo
Waveland man charged in Florida cold case
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast on Thursday announced the arrest of a Waveland man in connection with a 1987 Florida cold case. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, of Waveland was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder on Jan. 26, Prendergast said in a press release. “The arrest...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
darkhorsepressnow.com
NOLA.com
Body found along Slidell area road identified by St. Tammany Coroner
A man who was found dead near Slidell early Monday morning has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Chris Warren, according to a news release. He was a Slidell resident. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been discovered...
