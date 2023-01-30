ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com

Biloxi Police Looking To Identify Woman Wanted In Larceny Incident

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a female who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on December 18, 2022. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any...
BILOXI, MS
fox8live.com

Luling man accused of molesting juvenile dies in cell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man incarcerated in St. Charles Parish was found unresponsive in his cell and pronounced deceased at a hospital, authorities say. According to the sheriff’s office, 71-year-old Jay Foster, who was arrested on Thurs., Jan. 19 on suspicion of molesting a juvenile under the age of 13, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center just before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.
LULING, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers tips lead to four arrested

In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was received 12 mins after posting to social media. Numerous other tips came in naming Brandon Cole and Frankie Holley. They were subsequently arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDSU

18-year-old Popeyes employee shot on St. Charles Avenue by angry customer

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting at the Popeyes on Saint Charles Avenue that injured an 18-year-old woman. According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the employees inside the business. The suspect received a refund and was escorted out of Popeyes. The suspect then went...
an17.com

Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Cops looking for CBD spitter

New Orleans Police are asking for help finding a man who allegedly spit on a woman in the CBD. “The NOPD is looking to identify and locate a suspect wanted in connection with a simple battery & simple assault,” according to a news release.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Four arrested after protesters breach Gulfport City Hall

Four people were arrested this afternoon after protestors breached the Gulfport City Hall. Supporters of Jaheim McMillan held a protest outside of City Hall when a group of 20 people entered the building at 3:03 p.m. During this time, the group crossed several breaching points including one leading to the...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping

On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Sea Coast Echo

Waveland man charged in Florida cold case

Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast on Thursday announced the arrest of a Waveland man in connection with a 1987 Florida cold case. Michael Lapniewski Jr., 55, of Waveland was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder on Jan. 26, Prendergast said in a press release. “The arrest...
WAVELAND, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
LAUREL, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County

On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Body found along Slidell area road identified by St. Tammany Coroner

A man who was found dead near Slidell early Monday morning has been identified by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office as 57-year-old Chris Warren, according to a news release. He was a Slidell resident. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office received a call that a body had been discovered...
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy