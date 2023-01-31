Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNBC
Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank
BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now
An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Forget ChatGPT — an AI-driven investment fund powered by IBM's Watson supercomputer is quietly beating the market by nearly 100%
The $102 million AI Powered Equity ETF is up 11% so far this year, while the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index is up 5.67%.
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Says Bonds Should Be Hot in 2023
For bond investors, 2022 was a year to forget - interest rates skyrocketed and the general rule is that for every 1% increase in interest rates, the bond's price moves 1% in the other direction for every year of its … Continue reading → The post BlackRock Says Bonds Should Be Hot in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
dailyhodl.com
On-Chain Analyst Willy Woo Says Institutional Investors Are Quietly Allocating to Bitcoin, Sparking BTC Rallies
Popular on-chain analyst Willy Woo thinks institutions could be the driving force behind the recent Bitcoin (BTC) rally. Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that the BTC rally coincides with a new pattern of billions of dollars worth of stablecoins flowing onto exchanges “during work days only.”. “Seems...
cryptogazette.com
Crypto Adoption Boom: Institutional Money Flow Into Bitcoin At Highest Rates
According to the latest reports, it seems that institutional money is flowing into Bitcoin at record rates these days. Check out the latest reports that highlight the massive crypto adoption boom. Institutions pour money into BTC. The BTC mass adoption seems to be going amazingly these days. Digital assets manager...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Provident Bancorp (PVBC)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.10MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in CleanSpark (CLSK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.91MM shares of CleanSpark Inc (CLSK). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 71.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in James Hardie Industries (JHX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.66MM shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 30.69MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
US pension funds are on the brink of implosion – and Wall Street is ignoring it | David Sirota
Private equity firms managing millions of Americans’ retirement savings may be inflating their investments
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 101.15MM shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 98.55MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
financemagnates.com
eToro Introduces AI-Powered Porfolio that Targets High-Growth US Firms
EToro, an Israel-based social trading network, has introduced a new smart portfolio that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide retail investors’ exposure to the stocks of 12 high-growth United States companies. The portfolio is tagged 'InvestorAI-US'. In a statement released on Tuesday, eToro disclosed that it launched the portfolio...
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest says bitcoin could hit $1.5 million by 2030, doubling down on its bullishness for the world's largest cryptocurrency
Ark Invest said bitcoin could hit nearly $1.5 million by 2030, a 6,326% increase from its current price. Bitcoin is off 65% from its record high amid a lengthy crypto bear market. The famed money manager predicted bitcoin will scale unto a "multi-trillion dollar market," per a recent report. Cathie...
financemagnates.com
CySEC Withdraws License of TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator
The Cyprus Securities and Investment Commission (CySEC) has withdrawn the operational license of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd, which operated multiple forex and contracts for difference (CFDs) brands, the regulatory announced on Wednesday. CySEC Renounces TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator’s License. FF Simple and Smart Trades...
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
financemagnates.com
Can the Cost-of-Living Crisis Be a Major Catalyst for Fintech Growth?
With the words recession and inflation being tossed around more frequently, consumers seem scared of a potential escalation of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, making it a prime opportunity for fintech to take the center stage. Why a Cost-of-Living Crisis Can Be an Opportunity. The cost-of-living crisis is in essence a...
