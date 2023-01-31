ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
CNBC

Silvergate Capital shares jump after BlackRock reports increased stake in the crypto bank

BlackRock raised its holding in Silvergate Capital, a crypto-focused bank, according to a Jan. 31 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Silvergate shares jumped on Tuesday afternoon. Crypto has enjoyed a solid rebound in January, but shares of Silvergate have had a rocky start to the year. Silvergate Capital...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
INDIANA STATE
SmartAsset

BlackRock Says Bonds Should Be Hot in 2023

For bond investors, 2022 was a year to forget - interest rates skyrocketed and the general rule is that for every 1% increase in interest rates, the bond's price moves 1% in the other direction for every year of its … Continue reading → The post BlackRock Says Bonds Should Be Hot in 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
cryptogazette.com

Crypto Adoption Boom: Institutional Money Flow Into Bitcoin At Highest Rates

According to the latest reports, it seems that institutional money is flowing into Bitcoin at record rates these days. Check out the latest reports that highlight the massive crypto adoption boom. Institutions pour money into BTC. The BTC mass adoption seems to be going amazingly these days. Digital assets manager...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in Provident Bancorp (PVBC)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.90MM shares of Provident Bancorp, Inc. (PVBC). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.10MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.62% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in CleanSpark (CLSK)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.91MM shares of CleanSpark Inc (CLSK). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 5.50% of the company, an increase in shares of 71.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NEVADA STATE
NASDAQ

BlackRock Cuts Stake in James Hardie Industries (JHX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.66MM shares of James Hardie Industries plc (JHX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 30.69MM shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 101.15MM shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 98.55MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
financemagnates.com

eToro Introduces AI-Powered Porfolio that Targets High-Growth US Firms

EToro, an Israel-based social trading network, has introduced a new smart portfolio that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide retail investors’ exposure to the stocks of 12 high-growth United States companies. The portfolio is tagged 'InvestorAI-US'. In a statement released on Tuesday, eToro disclosed that it launched the portfolio...
financemagnates.com

CySEC Withdraws License of TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator

The Cyprus Securities and Investment Commission (CySEC) has withdrawn the operational license of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd, which operated multiple forex and contracts for difference (CFDs) brands, the regulatory announced on Wednesday. CySEC Renounces TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator’s License. FF Simple and Smart Trades...
defenseworld.net

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
financemagnates.com

Can the Cost-of-Living Crisis Be a Major Catalyst for Fintech Growth?

With the words recession and inflation being tossed around more frequently, consumers seem scared of a potential escalation of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, making it a prime opportunity for fintech to take the center stage. Why a Cost-of-Living Crisis Can Be an Opportunity. The cost-of-living crisis is in essence a...

