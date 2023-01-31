Read full article on original website
Options Market Suggests Turmoil May Be Lurking Around the Corner
On October 12, 1987, a week before Black Monday, the Wall Street Journal warned of the potential for significant market turmoil. Per the article: The use of portfolio insurance “could snowball into a stunning rout for stocks.” Today, we are increasingly alarmed that another trading tool similar to portfolio insurance could set markets up for a bout of turmoil.
Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove...
Meta Platforms shares surge as Zuckerberg promises sharper focus on returns
© Reuters Meta Platforms shares surge 17% on Q4 revenue beat while profits fall 55%. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock was on course for its highest opening in eight months, after reporting a rebound in profits and promising a big step up in shareholder returns. The company said it will...
Oil dips again as dollar rebounds, U.S. crude builds weigh
Investing.com - Counting on the dollar’s weakness can never be a sure thing for oil bulls, especially when U.S. crude builds are heading for the skies while demand relatively points to the floor. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled down 53 cents, or 0.7%,...
BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike
© Reuters BTC’s Price Rises as Market Reacts to the Fed Interest Rate Hike. BTC’s price reached a high of $24,253.28 over the last 24 hours. Technical indicators on BTC’s 4-hour chart are showing bullish signs. BTC’s price may look to rise to the next resistance...
BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff
© Reuters BTC’s Price Has Dropped Almost 1% After Mini Market-Wide Selloff. BTC’s price has dropped 0.92% over the last 24 hours. The crypto market experienced a mini selloff late yesterday evening. BTC’s price is now resting on a medium-term positive trend line and may break below...
US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January
© Reuters. US-based Mining Firm Produces Bitcoin Worth $16 Million in January. Marathon Digital Holdings unearthed 687 BTC in January. The coin represents a 45% increase from the 475 it mined in December 2022. The company aims to become North America’s most prominent mining firm. The US-based Bitcoin...
Chipotle's drive-through lane growth not fully appreciated: Oppenheimer
Investing.com -- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) is “getting spicy again,” generating growth with its Chipotlane drive-through offering, something that the market hasn’t fully appreciated, according to a note Friday by Oppenheimer. The analysts raised their price target to $1,875 on the stock, with an outperform rating.
Why This Cloud Slowdown Is Temporary and Presents an Opportunity
Cloud infrastructure stocks have been among the worst performers this year despite all the excitement around artificial intelligence (AI). In this report, we dive deeper into the drivers of the current underperformance and highlight the medium-term upside potential. Contents:. Enterprises are cutting spend and optimizing cloud usage. Not all cloud...
Bitcoin: What to Expect in the Short and Long Term
© Reuters Bitcoin: What to Expect in the Short and Long Term. The short-term outlook for Bitcoin shows resistance levels and potential retracements. Weak market structure raises concerns for a potential breakdown. Market analysis highlights key points to watch for in the near future of Bitcoin. Bitcoin has had...
Fed Flushes Dollar Down the Drain, ECB and BoE Next
Fed chief strikes neutral tone, markets take it as ‘green light’ to party. ECB and BoE decisions coming up, both set for 50bps rate increases. Earnings season goes into full force with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Dollar crumbles, stocks surge after Fed. As expected, the...
5 altcoins that produced double-digit gains as Bitcoin price rallied in January
The rally in cryptocurrency markets started in early January with a spike in heavily-shorted altcoins and Ethereum (ETH) liquid staking derivative (LSD) tokens due to the upcoming network upgrade in March. Soon gains started to show across the board as buyers started to play catch up. The improving macroeconomic conditions,...
Price analysis 2/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) gained about 40% in January, its best finish in the first month of the year since 2013. The sharp rally caused a change in sentiment and the futures markets which saw backwardation in November and December started trading at a healthy contango in January, according to Glassnode. Coming...
Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity
© Reuters Dogecoin Price Spikes Near $0.095 Following Major Whale Transactions and Address Activity. Dogecoin has experienced a surge in price in the past few days. The cryptocurrency has seen its highest daily transaction volumes in 2023. Dogecoin’s price has surged by over 40% in the previous month.
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
Hindenburg bet against India's Adani puzzles rival U.S. short sellers
(Reuters) -When Hindenburg Research revealed a short position in Adani Group last week, some U.S. investors said they were intrigued about the actual mechanics of its trade, because Indian securities rules make it hard for foreigners bet against companies there. Hindenburg's bet has been lucrative so far. Its allegations, which...
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
‘Too Good to Be True’ Jobs Report Draws Skeptics on Data Quirks
(Bloomberg) -- Economists are scratching their heads as to whether the US labor market is truly as strong as the latest employment report indicates or if wonky adjustments are getting in the way. Employers added 517,000 jobs in January — nearly double the prior month’s advance and above all estimates...
Turkey inflation higher than expected at nearly 58%
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation dipped to 57.68% in January, official data showed on Friday, but was well above forecasts despite a favourable base effect that is expected to carry on until President Tayyip Erdogan seeks re-election in May. Month-on-month, consumer prices rose 6.65%, the Turkish Statistical Institute said,...
The morning after the night before
© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 2, 2023. REUTERS/Staff. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. After the central bank triple-header (that's the Fed, ECB and BoE) buoyed risk...
