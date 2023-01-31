Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
Porsche Listed a $148,000 Car for $18,000 By Mistake — Here's What Happened (No, They Didn't Cancel All of the Reservations).
Hundreds of online reservations rolled in before the Germany-based carmaker realized the error.
Radioactive Batteries "are a girl's best friend! "
Nano Battery Diamond was announced as the game changer in battery tech and is owned by none other than Lockheed Martin. The name does not disappoint as its to be rumored the world's most expensive battery to be created to date. Humans will not be using these anytime soon to power their daily household items. Although, if they did, it would not be needed to be replaced for 29,000 years.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
The Next Web
Inside Europe’s high-tech scramble for better energy storage
A “metal sock” in the ground stuffed full of hydrogen. Vats of scorching sand. Huge weights moving very, very slowly up and down old mineshafts. Is this the future of energy?. This menagerie of strange machines and heat-retaining vessels is poised to emerge across Europe as the continent...
electrek.co
Tesla is going to build a factory in Mexico City, says government official
Tesla is going to build an assembly factory in Mexico City, according to a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The new rumored factory is apparently on top of the rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico. Last year, we reported on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk confirming...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Have Developed a Living “Bio-Solar Cell” That Runs on Photosynthesis
Plants are often thought of as sources of food, oxygen, and decoration, but not as a source of electricity. However, scientists have discovered that by harnessing the natural transport of electrons within plant cells, it is possible to generate electricity as part of a green, biological solar cell. In a recent study published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces, researchers for the first time used a succulent plant to create a living “bio-solar cell” that runs on photosynthesis.
Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough
Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
electrek.co
Nissan unveils convertible EV concept, a category it should’ve been producing a decade ago
As part of the launch of its Nissan Futures event kicking off in Japan this week, Nissan Motor Company unveiled a physical EV convertible prototype called the Max-Out – based on a virtual rendering teased in 2021. The Japanese automaker says the electric convertible concept represents its ambitions for sustainability in the future, but we can’t help but wonder why the creators of the LEAF didn’t start developing EVs like this ten years ago?
3printr.com
Nano Dimension receives an order from a US defense contractor
3D printer manufacturer Nano Dimension has received an order for a DragonFly IV, the company’s leading AME 3D printer, destined for the U.S. government’s defense industry. The customer is a supplier to the U.S. government defense community, in particular the intelligence ecosystem, enabling innovation for the next generation battlespace. It leverages solutions designed to support the rapidly evolving technological environment. This customer, like many others, sees the DragonFly IV® as a critical means to advance innovation in a way that other technologies of electronics manufacturing cannot achieve.
electrek.co
The US’s biggest gas generator company just debuted EV home chargers
Fossil gas- and propane-powered home backup generator giant Generac today announced that it’s launching EV home chargers. Generac, which was founded in 1959, asserts on its website that it “was the first to engineer affordable home standby generators, along with the first engine developed specifically for the rigors of generator use, and is now the #1 manufacturer of home backup generators.”
maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
VIDEO: A team of researchers made a shape-shifting robot that can switch between liquid and solid — signaling a new breakthrough in robotics, study says
"Giving robots the ability to switch between liquid and solid states endows them with more functionality," a scientist on the project said.
yankodesign.com
This portable power station can run your home or campsite on solar and wind energy, and it’s the size of a Mac Pro
Cleaner energy, lower bills, and power even during outages and emergencies. What’s not to love?!. The past few months have been rough, no matter which coast you’re located in. The east saw the polar vortex hit its shores, while California recorded the heaviest rains in decades, triggering as many as 700 landslides as a result. This has opened people up to one harsh reality. You can stock up on food, on medicines, and on other supplies. The one thing people can’t stock up on is power. Your fuel generator runs on expensive gas, emits fumes, and isn’t reliable when it comes to powering an entire home.
electrek.co
150 armored electric vehicles hitting US streets for the future of secure cash delivery
EVs are making their way into every crevice of the economy. The latest is armored electric vehicles, as the cash-handling industry moves to reduce emissions. Cash delivery giant Loomis says it’s expanding its partnership with Xos, ordering an additional 150 armored EVs to use for US operations. Loomis orders...
techxplore.com
The novel chemistry behind ultra-high power density batteries
Mohammad Asadi, assistant professor of chemical engineering at Illinois Institute of Technology, has published a paper in the journal Science describing the chemistry behind his novel lithium-air battery design. The insights will allow him to further optimize the battery design, with the potential for reaching ultra-high power densities far beyond current lithium-ion technology.
MotorTrend Magazine
The University of Michigan’s Water Splitting Method Makes Hydrogen Like Plants Do
When it comes to greener ways to power our cars, two main avenues are emerging: battery-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (HCEVs) like the Toyota Mirai. While EVs are the major focus of most manufacturers, HCEVs have been shown to be less polluting than gasoline vehicles. But there are many ways of producing hydrogen, and not all of them are as green as we'd like. But new production methods are the subject of a new University of Michigan study, and the researchers claim to have found a way to not only make hydrogen production greener, but also cheaper.
electrek.co
VW may soon make a compact electric SUV in the US
Volkswagen has decided it will manufacture another electric SUV in North America, and it will be smaller than the ID.4, reports German newspaper Handelsblatt. Volkswagen’s new compact SUV will be made at either its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, or at its Puebla, Mexico, manufacturing center from the middle of the decade. Handelsblatt reports that a Volkswagen spokeperson confirmed the plans, but would not comment on details.
