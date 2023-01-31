Read full article on original website
cbs17
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
Man charged with murder after human remains found in barrel on Sanford property
SANFORD, N.C. — A man with a long criminal history faces a new murder charge after Lee County investigators found a barrel with human remains in concrete on his property. Jackie Lamar Bright is a known drug dealer whose criminal record dates to 2000. He was released from prison in May 2022, was arrested on new drug charges on Jan. 6, was out on bond and arrested again on more drug charges Jan. 11 before authorities added the murder charge.
cbs17
4th person arrested for July killing in Spring Lake, sheriff’s office says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A fourth person has been arrested for their role the death of a man in Spring Lake in July 2022. Davinus Jamel Elliott was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 800 block of Bedrock Drive in Fayetteville for an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and an order for arrest for a true bill of indictment for these same charges, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
Five people injured in two-car crash near downtown Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — Five people were injured in a T-bone crash on a rainy Thursday night near downtown Smithfield. The 7:20 p.m. crash closed part of East Market Street for about an hour. Authorities had to cut at least one person out of her car, Smithfield police said. A...
wpde.com
1 dead in shooting outside Robeson County store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A shooting took place Wednesday morning around 6:30 a.m. where one person was killed outside of a store on West Third Street in the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to Pembroke Police Chief Adrian Hunt. Hunt said they are still in the early...
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
Death investigation underway after man found dead in car at intersection in Robeson County
A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle in a Lumberton intersection, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.
2 men killed in Durham quadruple shooting identified
Two people were killed and two others were hurt in a shooting that took place in north Durham.
cbs17
Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
cbs17
Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
cbs17
Dunn man accused of firing gun, threatening drivers, trying to pull man out of car, Harnett sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn man is in custody after authorities said he fired a gun, yelled at drivers, and tried to pull a man out of his car. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Wednesday that Terry Antoine Fredrick, 39, faces five charges and was being held in the county’s detention center on a $390,000 bond.
Moore Co. woman in critical condition, man dead in domestic shooting
One woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Moore County.
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
WRAL
Man charged in Falls of Neuse McDonalds shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News learned Tuesday the man who shot into a Falls of Neuse Road McDonalds has been charged. According to the arrest warrant, Mandrell Antonio Johnson, 21, was charged with five felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mandrell shot inside the...
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
