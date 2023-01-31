Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
First Alert: Widespread rain arrive this afternoon, linger through Friday morning
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What we are waking up to this morning is very similar to every other day so far this workweek: temperatures in the 40s and 50s under an overcast sky. What makes Thursday different from all the rest is the widespread showers activity we anticipate later this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will overspread central Alabama Thursday afternoon and expand into the southern counties by Thursday night; a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely, plus we cannot rule out a few claps of thunder.
WSFA
AAA Alabama says gas prices will continue to tick up, could near $4 by Memorial Day
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices are on the upswing again with AAA Alabama reporting that the state average is $3.29 a gallon, but it’s a bit higher in our area. With the state average up 2 cents from a week ago, and 35 cents from a month ago, AAA said our spring spike came early.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WSFA
‘Horrifying’: Montgomery police chief reacts to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Calls for police reform continue nationwide in the wake of Trye Nichols’ death in Memphis. The 29-year-old was beaten to death by Memphis Police Officers. The body and traffic camera footage showing his final moments sparked nationwide protests. In Montgomery, Chief of Police Darryl Albert...
WSFA
Report finds Alabama hospitals lost $1.5B over last 3 years
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Data released Thursday shows many of Alabama’s hospitals are facing an existential crisis. Dr. Donald Williamson, director of the Alabama Hospital Association, said hospitals are losing money at an alarming rate. Data shows Alabama hospitals have lost $1.5 billion since 2020. Williamson said if Alabama...
WSFA
Nearly 400,000 Alabama households losing pandemic-era food stamp benefits in March
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly 400,000 Alabama households will have their food stamps cut by as much as $170 beginning next month. It is because the emergency allotments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that were put in place during the pandemic are coming to an end in March. They were meant to give lower-income families a financial boost.
WSFA
Police: Couple found dead in home with more than 125 cats
YORKTOWN, N.Y. (News 12 Westchester) - Police in New York say they are working to remove over 100 cats from a home where a couple was found dead. Police report the couple was found deceased in their bedroom on Monday while conducting a welfare check. Not much is currently known...
WSFA
10 million assets of unclaimed property available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday was National Unclaimed Property Day, and state Treasurer Young Boozer is reminding Alabamians to claim their valuable belongings. “People need to know about unclaimed property, and if they have it, we want them to claim it as quickly as possible,” said Boozer. Boozer says...
WSFA
Around 80 Alabama inmates released under electronic supervision Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first. [READ MORE:...
WSFA
Victim advocacy group displeased with state inmate release notifications
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit group Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, has expressed concerns about the ongoing release of Alabama inmates at state prisons. About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday in accordance with a retroactive law, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.
WSFA
Alabama Sheriffs Association Reacts to Inmate Release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some of Alabama’s prison inmates are no longer behind bars and enjoying life on the outside. In all, about 400 inmates are set to be released early. The process started this week with 80 releases so far. The inmate release stems from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021 on prison reform.
Comments / 0