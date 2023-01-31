MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - What we are waking up to this morning is very similar to every other day so far this workweek: temperatures in the 40s and 50s under an overcast sky. What makes Thursday different from all the rest is the widespread showers activity we anticipate later this afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will overspread central Alabama Thursday afternoon and expand into the southern counties by Thursday night; a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely, plus we cannot rule out a few claps of thunder.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO