Deaths underscore need for staffing, training to manage resident aggression
The recent deaths of two nursing home residents who died after attacks by fellow residents in separate incidents has amplified providers’ focus on operating as safely as possible with often unpredictable patients struggling with dementia or cognition issues. Minimizing resident altercations in nursing homes requires adequate staffing levels and better training, an expert on resident-on-resident aggression emphasized.
FDA no longer requires positive COVID-19 test to prescribe Paxlovid, Lagevrio
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday made it easier for clinicians to prescribe the COVID-19 antiviral drugs Paxlovid and Lagevrio in cases where transmission is evident and the patient is at high risk of severe illness. The two drugs originally were indicated for use after receipt of a positive...
Medical cannabis may help seniors taper opioids for chronic pain: study
New findings offer evidence that medical cannabis could be helpful in tapering patients off long-term opioid treatment for chronic pain, investigators say. The study was conducted in New York state, where medical cannabis became legal in 2014. Investigators examined health data for more than 8,000 adults from 2017 to 2019. Prescription opioid dosages were tracked over the 12 months prior to receipt of medical cannabis and up to eight months later.
Moderately intense physical activity key to cutting dementia risk: study
The more senior women engage in physical activity that’s at least moderately intense, the lower their odds of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia, a new study finds. For each additional 31 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous activity, there is 21% lower risk, investigators say. Data came from the...
Clinical briefs for Friday, Feb. 3
Senior living ‘SuperAgers’ among recruits for study on ‘exceptional longevity’ … Study tracks effects of medication errors on healthcare professionals … CDC investigating deadly outbreak of drug-resistant bug tied to eye drops … Mexican Americans receive less intensive stroke rehab, study finds … Time for a coffee break? Signs of kidney issues tied to heavy consumption.
FDA approves first oral anemia drug for renal patients on dialysis
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat), the first oral treatment for renal disease-related anemia in adults who have been on dialysis for four months or more, the agency announced Wednesday. Chronic kidney disease can lead to a decreased number of red blood cells, or anemia. The...
