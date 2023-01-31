New findings offer evidence that medical cannabis could be helpful in tapering patients off long-term opioid treatment for chronic pain, investigators say. The study was conducted in New York state, where medical cannabis became legal in 2014. Investigators examined health data for more than 8,000 adults from 2017 to 2019. Prescription opioid dosages were tracked over the 12 months prior to receipt of medical cannabis and up to eight months later.

