McKnight's
Early screening curbs C. auris in ventilator-assisted facilities: study
A project that implemented targeted screening for candida auris in ventilator-assisted healthcare facilities has found relatively high rates of colonization in nursing homes, and evidence that testing at admissions helps prevent and control outbreaks. Candida auris is a deadly fungus that often crops up in long-term care settings. It resists...
McKnight's
Medical cannabis may help seniors taper opioids for chronic pain: study
New findings offer evidence that medical cannabis could be helpful in tapering patients off long-term opioid treatment for chronic pain, investigators say. The study was conducted in New York state, where medical cannabis became legal in 2014. Investigators examined health data for more than 8,000 adults from 2017 to 2019. Prescription opioid dosages were tracked over the 12 months prior to receipt of medical cannabis and up to eight months later.
McKnight's
FDA no longer requires positive COVID-19 test to prescribe Paxlovid, Lagevrio
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday made it easier for clinicians to prescribe the COVID-19 antiviral drugs Paxlovid and Lagevrio in cases where transmission is evident and the patient is at high risk of severe illness. The two drugs originally were indicated for use after receipt of a positive...
McKnight's
No place like community: Discharge planning beyond the PHE
There is no better way to start the week and the slew of incoming emails than with a great belly laugh. One of the first messages in my inbox Monday elicited exactly such a response…. It stated, “I’ve attempted to reach you, but have had no success. Either you’ve been...
McKnight's
Deaths underscore need for staffing, training to manage resident aggression
The recent deaths of two nursing home residents who died after attacks by fellow residents in separate incidents has amplified providers’ focus on operating as safely as possible with often unpredictable patients struggling with dementia or cognition issues. Minimizing resident altercations in nursing homes requires adequate staffing levels and better training, an expert on resident-on-resident aggression emphasized.
McKnight's
‘Critical access’ not at critical mass, but skilled nursing providers push on
Support for the concept of critical access nursing homes is growing among providers, but it has yet to gain much traction among industry leaders or the politicians who would need to create such a safety net for seniors and people with disabilities. Such a program could bring more stability to...
McKnight's
Clinical briefs for Friday, Feb. 3
Senior living ‘SuperAgers’ among recruits for study on ‘exceptional longevity’ … Study tracks effects of medication errors on healthcare professionals … CDC investigating deadly outbreak of drug-resistant bug tied to eye drops … Mexican Americans receive less intensive stroke rehab, study finds … Time for a coffee break? Signs of kidney issues tied to heavy consumption.
McKnight's
Genesis Healthcare in growth mode as it picks up 38 former ProMedica facilities
Genesis Healthcare appears to be correcting its long-time slide in the nursing home sector, confirming this week that the company is adding 34 skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania and four in Colorado. All of the buildings were operated by former competitor ProMedica under agreement with real estate investment trust Welltower...
McKnight's
FDA approves first oral anemia drug for renal patients on dialysis
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat), the first oral treatment for renal disease-related anemia in adults who have been on dialysis for four months or more, the agency announced Wednesday. Chronic kidney disease can lead to a decreased number of red blood cells, or anemia. The...
