There is a bill in Albany that is proposing that we raise the maximum speed limit to 70 in New York. Is it worth it?. When you're on the thruway in New York, how many of you can actually say that you don't drive over 65 miles per hour? If you can actually say that, how many of you get flipped off regularly on the thruway in New York?

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO