‘Critical access’ not at critical mass, but skilled nursing providers push on
Support for the concept of critical access nursing homes is growing among providers, but it has yet to gain much traction among industry leaders or the politicians who would need to create such a safety net for seniors and people with disabilities. Such a program could bring more stability to...
Unexpected Medicaid increase saves 146-year-old nursing home from sale
Any Medicaid raise makes a difference to all nursing homes in today’s tight financial environment. But for one historic nonprofit Pennsylvania facility, a final rate determination this month made the difference between preserving a 146-year legacy of service and selling to a for-profit buyer. The board of the Inglis...
Flurry of Medicare Advantage regulation likely to hit nursing home coffers
Federal efforts to rein in Medicare Advantage spending and recoup payments awarded for improper diagnoses will likely lead to even more financial pressure on nursing homes that serve plan beneficiaries, according to experts who monitor managed care. The latest blow for insurers came Wednesday evening, when the Centers for Medicare...
New Jersey high schoolers send love to nursing home residents with letters
Writing a letter has become a lost art in the digital age. It’s much easier to frantically tap away on a keyboard than it is to put pen to paper. At least that’s probably what many high schoolers would tell you. However, students at Lenape High School in...
Early screening curbs C. auris in ventilator-assisted facilities: study
A project that implemented targeted screening for candida auris in ventilator-assisted healthcare facilities has found relatively high rates of colonization in nursing homes, and evidence that testing at admissions helps prevent and control outbreaks. Candida auris is a deadly fungus that often crops up in long-term care settings. It resists...
Skilled nursing angst, grit emerge after PHE end date announced
Xavier Becerra, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. Less than a day after President Biden declared May 11 will be the end of the public health emergency (PHE), nursing home leaders were scrambling to understand the full implications, while also making plans to fight the return of some less flexible conditions.
Deaths underscore need for staffing, training to manage resident aggression
The recent deaths of two nursing home residents who died after attacks by fellow residents in separate incidents has amplified providers’ focus on operating as safely as possible with often unpredictable patients struggling with dementia or cognition issues. Minimizing resident altercations in nursing homes requires adequate staffing levels and better training, an expert on resident-on-resident aggression emphasized.
Clinical briefs for Friday, Feb. 3
Senior living ‘SuperAgers’ among recruits for study on ‘exceptional longevity’ … Study tracks effects of medication errors on healthcare professionals … CDC investigating deadly outbreak of drug-resistant bug tied to eye drops … Mexican Americans receive less intensive stroke rehab, study finds … Time for a coffee break? Signs of kidney issues tied to heavy consumption.
Medical cannabis may help seniors taper opioids for chronic pain: study
New findings offer evidence that medical cannabis could be helpful in tapering patients off long-term opioid treatment for chronic pain, investigators say. The study was conducted in New York state, where medical cannabis became legal in 2014. Investigators examined health data for more than 8,000 adults from 2017 to 2019. Prescription opioid dosages were tracked over the 12 months prior to receipt of medical cannabis and up to eight months later.
A loud and clear message on staffing mandates
We’ve heard a lot of chatter about nursing home staffing mandates in the last few months. In one corner, we’ve got consumers and union reps angry that local ratios for skilled nursing facilities haven’t been enacted or enforced yet. Forget that state officials have backed off the very laws they championed in acknowledgment of the fact that, in some places, there is simply no one to hire.
FDA no longer requires positive COVID-19 test to prescribe Paxlovid, Lagevrio
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday made it easier for clinicians to prescribe the COVID-19 antiviral drugs Paxlovid and Lagevrio in cases where transmission is evident and the patient is at high risk of severe illness. The two drugs originally were indicated for use after receipt of a positive...
It’s all about perspective
You know, it’s a little jarring when your proctologist tells you to look at things from his point of view! That’s not really a perspective I want, you know?. However, a prospective change is worth a discussion. When life gets tough or when we feel stuck, many of...
FDA approves first oral anemia drug for renal patients on dialysis
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Jesduvroq tablets (daprodustat), the first oral treatment for renal disease-related anemia in adults who have been on dialysis for four months or more, the agency announced Wednesday. Chronic kidney disease can lead to a decreased number of red blood cells, or anemia. The...
6 Iowa long-term care facilities put into receivership, transfers in motion
Nursing home operators and advocates across the country are desperately asking for legislative and regulatory relief, but any help that may come will be too late for six long-term care facilities that have been placed into receivership and the 263 residents who must find new homes. Last week, the owner...
Analysis: Medication adherence spotty among U.S. diabetes patients
Medication is often recommended as part of ongoing therapy to reduce long-term disease risk in diabetes, but a sizable number of patients do not consistently follow their healthcare providers’ advice, investigators have found. The researchers analyzed the use of glucose-, blood pressure- and lipid-lowering medications from the 2005 to...
Genesis Healthcare in growth mode as it picks up 38 former ProMedica facilities
Genesis Healthcare appears to be correcting its long-time slide in the nursing home sector, confirming this week that the company is adding 34 skilled nursing facilities in Pennsylvania and four in Colorado. All of the buildings were operated by former competitor ProMedica under agreement with real estate investment trust Welltower...
Moderately intense physical activity key to cutting dementia risk: study
The more senior women engage in physical activity that’s at least moderately intense, the lower their odds of developing mild cognitive impairment or dementia, a new study finds. For each additional 31 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous activity, there is 21% lower risk, investigators say. Data came from the...
Former Atrium CEO, operator charged in $407 million fraud scheme
An operator behind Atrium Health and Senior Living and a former top executive were indicted Wednesday on an extensive list of healthcare fraud, tax fraud and money laundering offenses, the Department of Justice announced Thursday. The alleged crimes happened from January 2015 through September 2018, spearheaded by CEO Kevin Breslin...
