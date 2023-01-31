Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking warming temperatures approaching the weekend
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the lower 20s due to winds out of the northwest at 4-8 mph. Flurries remain possible this afternoon from Jefferson City back south towards southern Missouri with little to no accumulation possible. At most trace amounts of snowfall could accumulate on grassy surfaces. Tonight: Overnight...
KTTS
Light Dusting Of Snow, Glaze Of Ice Possible
(KTTS News) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties along and south of Highway 60 until 6 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service says up to a half an inch of snow and sleet is possible. A light dusting of snow could fall north of...
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ozarkradionews.com
Several Roads Still Closed Due to Winter Weather: Wednesday Road Closure Update
With another bout of winter weather taking us into February, many roads are still closed within the listening area. Those who are making their morning commutes should be aware of not only the slick and dangerous conditions on the roadway, but also of certain road closures. Information in road closures...
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
ozarkradionews.com
Multiple Routes Blocked in Area Due to Weather
Cabool, MO. – The Cabool Fire Department issued a statement not long ago, stating they were assisting a tractor trailer that is stuck on the icy conditions on the road. This is happening on Route 181 between Texas and Douglas counties, and it means that traffic is now blocked moving Northbound along that road.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
Missouri Man Shares Video of Close Bear Encounter in the Ozarks
This Missouri man must have ice water coursing through his veins. He shared video of a close encounter he had with a big ole black bear in the Missouri Ozarks, but he didn't seemed to be concerned at all about the fact that an apex predator was just ahead of him on a trail.
krcgtv.com
Traffic back up near Missouri River Bridge into Jefferson City Thursday morning
Traffic was delayed Thursday morning on Highway 54 and 63 coming into Jefferson City. There was no word on what was causing the backup, but the Missouri Department of Transportation's traffic camera shows vehicles were backed up approaching the Missouri River Bridge from the north. Drivers should be aware of...
Entire Missouri Neighborhood Saw Beast with Red Eyes in the Woods
It's easy to dismiss one person who claims to have witnessed something strange in the woods. However, it's more difficult in my opinion to ignore an entire Missouri neighborhood that claims it saw a beast with red eyes peering out of the woods. The brand new documentary from the YouTube...
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
See the Missouri Small Town Named a ‘Must Visit’ for Some Reason
Please don't take this wrong if you happen to be from and/or love the Missouri small town that was just named a "must visit" by a national site. I'm just a little surprised by the choice of this one over others. Thrillist is a pretty major national site so I...
kq2.com
Gas prices increasing slowly in Missouri
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here in Missouri, gas prices are creeping back up. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in the Show Me State is $3.17. That is up just two cents from a week ago, but it is a big drop from June of 2022 when Missouri hit a record price of $4.68 cents on June 16.
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0