Read full article on original website
Related
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
MindBodyGreen
I Tried The Sun Home Sauna Infrared Blanket & Regret Not Buying It Sooner
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. My obsession with infrared sauna blankets started 2 years ago. I loved the infrared saunas at my gym and yoga studio, but I hated paying up to $50 for every session. Eager to maximize the amount of time spent in the sauna’s cocoon of warmth (and even more eager to save cash), I began to consider alternatives.
I Tried Quince Sheets and Became a Total Linen Lover
As a Home Editor, I take my nightly sleep routine seriously, and not just because I’m obsessed with quality bedding. I have a busy life and a hectic household with five kids and two dogs. That means easy-to-care-for mattresses, pillows and the best sheets are non-negotiable assets to help me make the most of the limited sleep I get. That’s why I decided to give European linen Quince sheets a try—they’re a touch of affordable luxury that promise the best sleep ever.
Best mattresses in 2023
Looking for a good night's sleep? Invest in one of the best mattresses in 2023. There are several factors to consider when buying a new mattress. You're going to need to know what mattress type you're looking for. Are you looking for spring mattresses, the best memory foam mattress or the best hybrid mattress you can buy? What kind of sleeper are you? Do you know your sleep position? Back sleepers, side sleepers and stomach sleepers all have different mattress needs. Restorative sleep doesn't have to be a dream. Shop the best mattresses in 2023 and start sleeping better now. No...
thespruce.com
The Best Degreasers of 2022
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve all been there: No matter how much elbow grease you put into a gross, grimy oven, sometimes scrubbing and hours of soaking won’t work wonders. That’s why we suggest investing in a trusty and powerful degreaser. Whether it’s a splattered oven, the kitchen range hood, or your dirty car tires, an effective degreaser has plenty of uses.
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
CNET
How Often Should I Wash My Sheets and Pillowcases?
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
Here’s Why You Should Vacuum with a Paper Towel Tube
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I love my vacuums. Yes, we have two: A Dyson small ball (the big ones are way too heavy for me to vacuum with comfortably, and was definitely too heavy for me to carry up and down the stairs when we lived in a two-story house) and a cordless that was a (requested) Mother’s Day present that has for real changed my everyday life.
Bedding in a bag for people who hate buying sheets separately (it's me, I'm people)
These bed-in-a-bag sets make it easy to choose sheets for any bed. Shop these sets with pillowcases, top sheets, fitted sheets, and more
dontwasteyourmoney.com
How to get pet urine smells and stains out of your carpet
While we love our four-legged friends, we don’t always love their actions — like when they get sick or have an accident on the carpet. Urine stains will leave behind an odor that can be difficult to remove, especially if it’s not treated right away, because porous carpet fibers and the padding underneath can trap odors.
The Genius Hack for Removing Water Stains from Your Wood Tables
Even the most careful of homeowners can find themselves with unsightly water stains on their wood tables. Unfortunately, it’s easy enough to create an unwanted water stain. If you forget to use coasters when drinking from sweating glasses or accidentally spill and don’t clean it all up, you might see a cloudy white stain or ring appear.
How To Clean Ceiling Fans
This method is simple, ingenious and cheap. What's better than that?. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Time.
dontwasteyourmoney.com
The Best Cute Wastebasket | 2023
DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Cute...
Spring Cleaning Your Freezer
It’s almost dinnertime and you haven’t been to the store. Perfect time to see what the freezer holds. You look inside and start the internal negotiations. What is this? Was this chicken good when I put it in here? Did I buy that bag of green beans during this decade?
A Multipurpose Kitchen Companion: The Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer Review
If you’re on the hunt for a kitchen appliance that marries unique design and high-quality functionality, you might be forgiven for overlooking the Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer. But don’t judge a book by its cover, because this plain Jane kitchen accessory can add a whole lot to your baking repertoire. In this article, we’ll give you a rundown of our favorite features and functions it has, as well as other aspects to consider before getting your hands on this handy hand mixer (sorry, we had to). So what are you waiting for? Let’s check out this appliance together.
thespruce.com
The 9 Best Shower Tension Rods of 2023
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Not all showers have fixed doors, particularly if you have a shower-tub combo. And though you can drill a curtain rod into the wall, you may not want something quite that permanent. “If you don’t want to drill into your drywall or tile, a tension rod is your best bet,” says Lanna Ali-Hassan, owner of Beyond the Box Interiors, a full-service interior design firm located in the Washington DC metro area. “They’re also a great option for renters or home stagers since they’re not a permanent fixture. They are super easy and quick to install.” A shower tension rod affords you the option of having a spring-loaded rod that exerts outward pressure to stabilize itself between two walls. And while there are many options out there in various sizes, materials, finishes, and—yes—prices, the quality varies greatly.
Comments / 0