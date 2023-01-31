A Lake County woman was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. The trooper had been dispatched to a residence in Mount Dora at 10:55 a.m. when a call had been received by the dispatcher that a woman had been injured. The trooper met with a 48-year-old woman who told him that she had been blowing leaves at Sullivan Ranch Boulevard west of Round Lake Road in rural Lake County when she was struck by a car. The driver, described as a white-haired elderly woman, stopped. The victim tried to talk to the woman who said, “She did not have time to sit there and wait for someone to show up,” according to the arrest report. The victim was able to get the Florida tag number which came back as registered to the husband of 70-year-old Karin Elizabeth Sanfilippo of Mount Dora. The victim also told the trooper that there should be damage to the right side mirror due to the impact with her body. The victim was in pain and was transported to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO