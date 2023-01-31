Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Volusia County
WATCH: Off-duty Flagler County deputy saves man who crashed after overdosing while driving
click orlando
1 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash on I-95 in Volusia County, troopers say
WESH
FHP: Woman dead after Volusia County crash on interstate ramp
cw34.com
Dramatic Video: Florida man overdoses and crashes into car, deputies administer Narcan
fox35orlando.com
Thieves in Florida tried to camouflage a stolen hot pink semi by painting it red, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after they reportedly were caught spray-painting a bright pink stolen semi-truck outside a Days Inn motel in Flagler County, deputies said. On Tuesday, deputies were called to the motel at 120 Garden St N after a person reported two people were spray-painting...
WESH
Intense video shows Flagler deputy revive man experiencing possible overdose behind the wheel
Florida man seriously injured after flying homemade airplane in Volusia County
Pilot hospitalized after home-built airplane crashes into tree in Volusia County
fox35orlando.com
2 big crashes cause traffic nightmare on I-4 and State Road 429
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two big crashes shut down lanes of major roads on Thursday morning, causing big problems for commuters. In Orange County, a crash shut down the westbound lanes early Thursday morning in Orlando at Central Florida Parkway. Traffic is getting by on the left-hand shoulder. A second crash...
Crash with overturned septic tanker truck shuts down part of I-4 for hours
click orlando
78-year-old pilot seriously injured after home-built airplane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say
click orlando
1 injured after multi-vehicle crash slows traffic on I-4 in Seminole County
10NEWS
Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County
click orlando
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
Teen Arrested for Selling Marijuana-Laced Brownies at Florida High School
click orlando
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
click orlando
More charges filed in case of Seminole student with special needs abused on bus, district says
click orlando
18-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
leesburg-news.com
Driver claims she’s ‘too busy’ to stop after striking woman doing yard work
