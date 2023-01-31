Disney workers unions urges members to reject latest contract offer

Members of the Service Trades Council unions, which represents 45,000 Disney workers, are encouraging members to reject a new contract offer from the company.

At issue is a pay increase for the first year of the contract.

The unions says Disney is proposing raises of $1 a year for most workers, but leaders say that is not enough to cover the increasing cost of living.

The unions wants a $3 dollar per hour raise next year and a three-year contract.

Disney said that their offer would get all cast members to $20 per hour by the end of the contract.

In an official statement, Disney further broke down what that means.

“This very strong offer provides our Cast Members with a nearly 10% average increase immediately and guaranteed raises for the next four years with every single non-tipped Cast Member promised at least a $20 starting wage during the contract, and the majority seeing a 33% to 46% increase during that time.”

The contract with the unions expired in October and both sides have been negotiating since then.

