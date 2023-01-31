Read full article on original website
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York
Someone in New York woke up this morning a lot richer than when they went to bed last night.
Western New York Company Planning $76 Million Expansion
One major Western New York company is planning a $76 million expansion in the near future.
These Are The 7 Poorest Cities In New York State
Here are the 7 poorest cities in New York.
Another Movie Is Being Filmed In Western New York
Lights, Camera, Action one more time here in Western New York.
Celebrate Frozen Yogurt Month At 12 Great Upstate New York Stands
Celebrating National Frozen Yogurt Month at These Iconic Upstate New York Stands
Multi Million Dollar Payday Waiting For Someone In New York
Thousands of New Yorkers had their dream crushed or extended last night depending on how you like to look at life.
The Eighth Largest In New York State History!
It is a new month and there is a new opportunity for you to win an incredible amount of money as the Powerball jackpot has not been won since November.
Very Rare Event Happening Next Year in New York State
The weather is cold and there's real no end in sight for those who live in colder climates, such as the State of New York. We probably have at least another six to seven weeks of cold temperatures, before the warming trend builds into forecasts. The month of April is...
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
CDC Recommends Mask Wearing In These New York Counties
COVID-19 is still spreading across New York and in five counties across the state, the CDC is recommending that people wear masks while out in public.
A Ban On ATM Fees In New York State?
The next time you are at an ATM machine there are some things that you need to keep in mind before you make that withdrawal. As if we don't have enough to worry about when it comes to finance and identity theft, now there is something else that comes our way.
How Much Will It Cost To Switch To Electric Under NY’s Gas Ban
New York State has been on a banning spree lately. From backyard fires to pit bulls, toy guns to reptiles, and laundry detergent to bullet-proof vests, it seems like New York is less and less free every day. Back in 2019, New York began the legal process to begin banning...
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
A School District In NY Posted Racist Snowman On Facebook
A school district here in New York has come under fire for a "racist" snowman it posted to its Facebook page.
Weather Canceling Flights In And Out Of New York State
Welcome to a new month! The second month of 2023 is here and as February starts, the winter weather has returned for many parts of the United States. The southern portion of the USA is getting some crazy winter weather that will have an impact on travel around the rest of the country.
Massive Vegas Style Casino Coming To New York?
New York State has made million in tax revenue from online sports betting and casinos and soon there may be a "Vegas" style casino located in the state.
Lake Effect Snow Warning In Place for Parts of New York State
There's now a lake effect snow warning for certain counties in New York state, which was just issued by the National Weather Service.
Gov. Hochul To Spend Almost $500 Million To Fight Gun Violence
Governor Kathy Hochul has included a hefty chunk of change in her 2024 budget to battle gun violence in New York State.
The Buffalo Bills Absolutely Need to Upgrade This Position
The Buffalo Bills absolutely need to upgrade this position and use their first round pick on it this April.
Huge Recognition For Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs from NFL Players
Six Buffalo Bills players get huge recognition from NFL players.
