Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis

Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up.

The organization Maryland Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, part of Everytown for Gun safety’s grassroots network, will join other advocates and gun violence survivors for a rally on lawyer’s mall at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

This year, they're pushing to strengthen the state's concealed carry permitting law, which they say was undermined by the United States supreme court when they recently ruled to ease restriction to concealed carries.

"We are also advocating for a bill that would address gun distributing and give some recourse to people who are harmed by their products, the gun industry. And we are supporting a bill that would provide accountability for when police use excessive force," said Melissa Ladd, Moms Demand Action, Maryland.

The fight against gun violence is no stranger to The Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action.

According to the organization, "Ten years ago, due to the tireless advocacy of volunteers and survivors, Maryland passed the Firearm Safety Act, which put in place some of the most comprehensive gun violence prevention laws in the nation. In 2018, the legislature passed the Protect Maryland Survivors Act, which keeps guns out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers and also passed an extreme risk law. In recent years, the legislature also overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto to require background checks on all rifle and shotgun sales in the state, and after four years of advocacy, passed the ghost guns prohibition."

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan bates is also getting support on his gun bill.

The house bill would increase the maximum penalty for anyone 21 and older who illegally has a gun. Offenders would face a five-year minimum sentence regardless of age. Currently, it's 3 years for anyone 21 and older and 5 years for anyone between 18-20 years old.

Several City leaders are backing Bates' initiative. Bates says he's encouraged to receive support on both sides of the aisle.

The bill is now in committee. You can track its progress throughout the session here .

For more information or to get involved in the fight against gun violence visit www.momsdemandaction.org .

You can follow them on Facebook , Twitter or download the DemandAction app .