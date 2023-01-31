ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Gun safety advocates, state's attorney Bates push for change in Annapolis

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Gun violence has been a major issue in our community, and families are fed up.

The organization Maryland Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers, part of Everytown for Gun safety’s grassroots network, will join other advocates and gun violence survivors for a rally on lawyer’s mall at 9:30 Tuesday morning.

This year, they're pushing to strengthen the state's concealed carry permitting law, which they say was undermined by the United States supreme court when they recently ruled to ease restriction to concealed carries.

"We are also advocating for a bill that would address gun distributing and give some recourse to people who are harmed by their products, the gun industry. And we are supporting a bill that would provide accountability for when police use excessive force," said Melissa Ladd, Moms Demand Action, Maryland.

The fight against gun violence is no stranger to The Maryland chapter of Moms Demand Action.

According to the organization, "Ten years ago, due to the tireless advocacy of volunteers and survivors, Maryland passed the Firearm Safety Act, which put in place some of the most comprehensive gun violence prevention laws in the nation. In 2018, the legislature passed the Protect Maryland Survivors Act, which keeps guns out of the hands of convicted domestic abusers and also passed an extreme risk law. In recent years, the legislature also overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto to require background checks on all rifle and shotgun sales in the state, and after four years of advocacy, passed the ghost guns prohibition."

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan bates is also getting support on his gun bill.

The house bill would increase the maximum penalty for anyone 21 and older who illegally has a gun. Offenders would face a five-year minimum sentence regardless of age. Currently, it's 3 years for anyone 21 and older and 5 years for anyone between 18-20 years old.

Several City leaders are backing Bates' initiative. Bates says he's encouraged to receive support on both sides of the aisle.

The bill is now in committee. You can track its progress throughout the session here .

For more information or to get involved in the fight against gun violence visit www.momsdemandaction.org .

Xxxxxxx
2d ago

I find it extremely crazy that absolutely none of these groups or politicians comes up with not one item to penalize the actual criminals. Their entire focus is penalizing law abiding citizens. Are they incapable of looking at the facts? Maryland, DC, Chicago etc., has the most restrictive gun laws in the country and did that stop gun violence? No it has not. Instead of stiffer penalties and keeping the actual criminal locked up they put their effort into make law abiding citizens easier prey for the criminals. They should imagine they are a criminal with intent to rob a restaurant for example. Which restaurant would you choose to rob knowing that in one 99% no one has gun or the 2nd in which maybe 50% of the customers maybe armed. Which scenario is likely to be a deterrent to the would be robber?Also to date I don’t believe there has been not one shoot out by CC holders.

James Michael
2d ago

Toughest gun laws in the country yet they want more. They lie and say they aren’t coming for your guns. Openly defying the Supreme Court. They won’t be happy until civilian ownership is prohibited. Guess which proposed law won’t pass. I’m betting the increased penalties for possession. Baltimore delegation will never go for it as they know who it targets.

Keith Rostek
2d ago

this is why the Second Amendment exists! to keep the government from controlling us and to keep us safe from criminals who don't care about laws and want your stuff and will shoot you to get it. I'll continue to carry it no matter the laws they create to punish us because, unfortunately, the Supreme Court of the United States of America made that real clear, and yet these individuals calling themselves politicians keep trying to make their own rules regardless of our rights!

