Grand Rapids, MI

Forecast: Snow winds down, winds shift for Wednesday

By Reece Cole
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Reece Cole: Grand Rapids has eclipsed its seasonal snowfall average of 77.6", seeing 81.0" through January 30. Overnight lows will be in the single digits multiple nights this week, after starting Tuesday morning in the low single digits, and Ionia dipping below zero. Temperatures slightly rebound Wednesday and Thursday with some sunshine. Another cold front Thursday evening keeps Friday’s daytime highs in the teens again with another brief blast of Arctic air. Late Thursday night into Friday we may see another round of light snow with minor accumulations of an inch or less. Into next week, temps will be back above freezing with rain possible. Remember to bundle up! Stay tuned for updates and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT : Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the single digits. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 20s. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers later in the day and evening/overnight hours as another Arctic cold front arrives. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Becoming breezy too.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Highs in the mid teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

