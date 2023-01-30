The University of Alabama at Birmingham has named Michelle Robinson, DMD, senior vice provost for Faculty Affairs, effective Feb. 1, 2023. Robinson will be responsible for all faculty-related matters in this role, including support for the schools and colleges in recruitment, onboarding, development, promotion and tenure, and faculty relations. She will work with UAB’s Institutional Effectiveness and Analysis and with Academic Planning, a unit that is overseeing the university’s reaccreditation process with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/Commission on Colleges. She will also be an important liaison between the UAB Office of the Provost and leadership in the schools and colleges in other academic areas.

