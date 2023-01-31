ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecoastlandtimes.com

Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
whqr.org

NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand

State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Duke Energy proposes two renewable energy plans

Duke Energy hopes that the North Carolina Utilities Commission will approve two proposed renewable energy plans for businesses and consumers. The first is an expansion of its Green Source Advantage program, established in 2017, for businesses. It would allow customers the option of supplementing their power usage with 100% renewable power and pair renewable projects with energy storage.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Insurance companies request 28.4% rate increase for auto insurance in North Carolina

Insurance companies want to raise drivers’ rates for car insurance. The North Carolina Rate Bureau represents insurance companies in their dealings with state leaders. The bureau submitted a filing to the North Carolina Department of Insurance to increase prices on auto policies statewide by 28.4%, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Thursday.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
bladenonline.com

Duke Energy To Help Customers Go 100% Renewable

CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy has proposed a major expansion to its Green Source Advantage (GSA) program, giving customers the option to supplement their power usage with 100% renewable power – and the ability to pair renewable projects with energy storage. Details for the GSA Choice program were outlined...
CHARLOTTE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

‘Moonshine and Motorsports Trail’ unveiled at Rockingham Speedway

Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory

Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise

LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
GREENSBORO, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Federal ‘mega grant’ program to fund nine infrastructure projects

Nine infrastructure projects across the U.S. will share $1.2 billion, including $110 million to replace North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The existing bridge, a machinery-driven movable swing bridge is a critical hurricane evacuation route and is in a deteriorated condition, which causes costly delays for travelers. This award will support construction of a modern high-rise fixed-span bridge that will improve travel times and safety, for cars, bikes, and pedestrians, along a primary east-west route in northeastern North Carolina between I-95 and the Outer Banks.
hendersonville.com

The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women

This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...

