southarkansassun.com
Up To $30,000 Tax Rebates Issued By Duke Energy Company In North Carolina
Up to $30,000 in tax rebates have been issued by the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina from 2017 to 2022. Unfortunately, 2,900 of the recipients may not receive the tax rebates anymore. From 2017 to 2022, the Duke Energy Company in North Carolina rewarded its customers for installing solar...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Causey says captive insurers like setting up shop in North Carolina
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey declared that the state’s Captive Insurance Program remains among the world’s strongest domiciles as it enters its second decade of operation. “We are excited by the continued success of our captive program here in North Carolina as we approach the 10th anniversary...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
whqr.org
NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand
State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
carolinajournal.com
Duke Energy proposes two renewable energy plans
Duke Energy hopes that the North Carolina Utilities Commission will approve two proposed renewable energy plans for businesses and consumers. The first is an expansion of its Green Source Advantage program, established in 2017, for businesses. It would allow customers the option of supplementing their power usage with 100% renewable power and pair renewable projects with energy storage.
WRAL
Insurance companies request 28.4% rate increase for auto insurance in North Carolina
Insurance companies want to raise drivers’ rates for car insurance. The North Carolina Rate Bureau represents insurance companies in their dealings with state leaders. The bureau submitted a filing to the North Carolina Department of Insurance to increase prices on auto policies statewide by 28.4%, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Thursday.
publicradioeast.org
Natural gas rates for customers coming down in North Carolina
Piedmont Natural Gas is cutting rates in North and South Carolina thanks to the falling cost of natural gas. The company, owned by Duke Energy, says the average customer will save about $14 a month in North Carolina and $10 a month in South Carolina. Savings will be higher during...
bladenonline.com
Duke Energy To Help Customers Go 100% Renewable
CHARLOTTE – Duke Energy has proposed a major expansion to its Green Source Advantage (GSA) program, giving customers the option to supplement their power usage with 100% renewable power – and the ability to pair renewable projects with energy storage. Details for the GSA Choice program were outlined...
sandhillssentinel.com
‘Moonshine and Motorsports Trail’ unveiled at Rockingham Speedway
Gov. Roy Cooper announced today that the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCCR) has developed a “Moonshine and Motorsports Trail” to highlight the state’s unique history and culture and to instill a sense of pride and ownership of the lasting legacy in distilling and motorsports.
ncconstructionnews.com
Boom Supersonic begins construction on superfactory
Boom Supersonic, the company building the world’s fastest airliner, kicked off construction of its Overture Superfactory in Greensboro this week. The manufacturing site is located on a 62-acre campus at the Piedmont Triad International Airport and will house the final assembly line, as well as test facility, and customer delivery center for Boom’s flagship supersonic airliner, Overture.
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
'It's just the Wild West': Lack of hemp regulation, oversight leaves consumers at risk
While the hemp industry explodes across the state, there is very little regulation around the products: No licenses are needed to sell the products; there aren't even any age limits to purchase the items.
NC lawmakers aim to eliminate Jim Crow-era policy
But on Thursday, lawmakers filed a bill in the North Carolina House to remove the section.
nsjonline.com
MURPHY: Science of reading is the answer to North Carolina’s literacy crisis; Teacher prep programs need to get on board
Literacy is the foundation of learning. If students can’t read well, there’s almost no chance they’re going to succeed in school. That’s why state leaders have been rightly focused on early grade literacy, and rightly alarmed that 68% of North Carolina fourth graders are not proficient in reading.
ncconstructionnews.com
Federal ‘mega grant’ program to fund nine infrastructure projects
Nine infrastructure projects across the U.S. will share $1.2 billion, including $110 million to replace North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The existing bridge, a machinery-driven movable swing bridge is a critical hurricane evacuation route and is in a deteriorated condition, which causes costly delays for travelers. This award will support construction of a modern high-rise fixed-span bridge that will improve travel times and safety, for cars, bikes, and pedestrians, along a primary east-west route in northeastern North Carolina between I-95 and the Outer Banks.
publicradioeast.org
NC bill would increase fines, jailtime for damaging substations and other critical infrastructure
A newly introduced bill would enhance penalties for damaging critical infrastructures in North Carolina. For example, someone attacking an electric utility facility could receive up to about 10 years in prison and a 250-thousand dollar fine. Currently, it could carry up to a year in prison. State Senator Paul Newton...
ednc.org
Teacher vacancies in North Carolina increase dramatically, but there’s a catch
Teacher attrition was down in North Carolina’s public schools for the 2021-22 school year, according to a new report from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI). At the same time, teacher vacancies went up dramatically. But there is a caveat: a vacancy doesn’t mean there is nobody in the position.
hendersonville.com
The True Impact of Western North Carolina’s Maternal Desert on Rural Women
This story is a collaboration between Carolina Public Press and The Daily Yonder. The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary and analysis about and for rural America. Written by Shelby Harris and Sarah Melotte. As her husband drove through Western North Carolina’s winding mountain roads in December 2018, Katlyn Moss repeated...
whqr.org
Duke Energy's solar rebates end with a final lottery and waiting list
Duke Energy has awarded the final rebates in a five-year, $62 million program to boost rooftop solar installations in North Carolina. The program was required by a 2017 state law and was supposed to end last summer. But about $1.3 million was left over, so Duke held a final lottery this month.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
