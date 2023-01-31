Nine infrastructure projects across the U.S. will share $1.2 billion, including $110 million to replace North Carolina’s Alligator River Bridge in Dare and Tyrrell Counties. The existing bridge, a machinery-driven movable swing bridge is a critical hurricane evacuation route and is in a deteriorated condition, which causes costly delays for travelers. This award will support construction of a modern high-rise fixed-span bridge that will improve travel times and safety, for cars, bikes, and pedestrians, along a primary east-west route in northeastern North Carolina between I-95 and the Outer Banks.

