Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
uab.edu
Students learn about integrity, service, diversity and more for UAB Creed Week, Feb. 6-10
The university will highlight 10 different events to promote the UAB Creed. “This Creed Week, students will have the opportunity to learn about the creed through interactive events and connect with their peers, guest speakers and the entire UAB community,” said Vice President for Student Affairs John R. Jones III, Ph.D. “We invite faculty, staff and alumni to also participate as we want every Blazer to live out the tenets of the creed.”
uab.edu
UAB Department of Physics receives national award for undergraduate education
The University of Alabama at Birmingham College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Physics is slated to receive the Improving Undergraduate Physics Education Award from the American Physical Society this spring. The Department of Physics will receive the award and be acknowledged at the APS April Meeting, “Quarks to...
uab.edu
UAB announces key Health System, Heersink School of Medicine leaders
The University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and the UAB Health System have announced key leadership appointments, effective immediately. At its Feb. 3 meeting, the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously named Dawn Bulgarella CEO of the UAB Health System and CEO of the UAB/Ascension St. Vincent’s Alliance at the recommendation of UA System Chancellor Finis St. John in consultation with UAB President Ray Watts.
uab.edu
$12.1 billion, 107,600 jobs: UAB economic impact rises dramatically in new report
A new report shows the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s annual economic impact in Alabama grew from $4.6 billion in 2008 and $7.15 billion in 2016 to $12.1 billion in 2022 — a 41 percent increase since 2016 and a 163 percent increase since 2008. In 2022, UAB...
uab.edu
At 75 years young, UAB School of Dentistry continues to provide world-class dental education
The University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Dentistry is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. Prior to the establishment of the school in 1948, Alabamians who sought dental education were very limited in their choice of programs in the Southern region of the United States. The establishment of this school not only addressed the lack of dental education programs in the region, but also provided a means to combat the shortage of dentists in the state.
uab.edu
UAB Oral Oncology among first in Southeast to use augmented reality in head and neck cancer surgery
The Oral Oncology Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is taking patient imaging beyond flat screens with the new Brainlab Mixed Reality Viewer. This new platform uses mixed reality technology to showcase a hyper-realistic 3D view of patients’ head and neck tumors. UAB is the only hospital in Alabama and one of 15 hospitals in the nation that are using this platform, leveraging augmented reality to assist in cancer surgery.
uab.edu
Robinson named UAB’s senior vice provost for Faculty Affairs
The University of Alabama at Birmingham has named Michelle Robinson, DMD, senior vice provost for Faculty Affairs, effective Feb. 1, 2023. Robinson will be responsible for all faculty-related matters in this role, including support for the schools and colleges in recruitment, onboarding, development, promotion and tenure, and faculty relations. She will work with UAB’s Institutional Effectiveness and Analysis and with Academic Planning, a unit that is overseeing the university’s reaccreditation process with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools/Commission on Colleges. She will also be an important liaison between the UAB Office of the Provost and leadership in the schools and colleges in other academic areas.
uab.edu
Free MUSE Conference for musicians is March 9-10
Musicians looking for the keys to success in the music industry are invited to a free conference March 9-10, at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The MUSE Conference, presented by UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, provides musicians the tools to succeed. Created by jazz guitarist Eric Essix, an Alabama Jazz Hall of Famer and the Alys Stephens Center’s own director of Programming, the MUSE Conference is for all musicians, from new and aspiring to seasoned professionals. Attendees will hear from music industry professionals and participate in group discussions sure to inform and inspire.
uab.edu
Do not make waves this spring break with these child water safety tips
Spending time in and around water is a beloved activity for children in the upcoming warmer months. This pastime, however, can be lethal for children as drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “It...
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Homewood
Opened Feb. 1 in Homewood, Alabama, with its newest provider, John Owen, M.D., who has practiced in the Homewood area for more than 15 years. The clinic, which is in the Regions Building at One Independence Plaza, Suite 700, is the 19th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care.
