Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
Report: Newcastle 'Trying To Get Involved' In Transfer Race For Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham
The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is expected to make a move in the summer with some of Europe's biggest clubs interested.
Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City
Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC
Transfer deadline day: Follow your Premier League or Scottish Premiership club
Want to cut out all the noise of transfer deadline day and just focus on what YOUR club's doing? We've got you covered. For all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from every Premier League and Scottish Premiership team, simply select your club from the list below. You'll also...
Chelsea midfield duo could make deadline day move to Newcastle United amid potential Enzo Fernandez arrival
With Chelsea still pursuing Enzo Fernandez, two midfielders at the club could leave for further first team opportunities
Fans baffled as Idris Elba pictured at Newcastle vs Southampton – despite being an Arsenal fan
FOOTBALL fans were left confused after Idris Elba showed up to watch Newcastle take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The actor was treated to an entertaining spectacle as Toon raced into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back by a brilliant Che Adams strike. He was sat next...
'Bellingham And Rice' - Former Liverpool Player Urges Club To Sign Both England Internationals
A midfield rebuild is on the agenda at Anfield in the summer after a quiet January transfer window.
msn.com
FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
BBC
Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong
Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 22 - February 3rd To 5th
All the action from Gameweek 22 of the 2022/23 Premier League season as Liverpool face Wolves at Molineux.
BBC
Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role
Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
BBC
Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): Final nothing without victory - Erik ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told his players a Wembley appearance will mean nothing unless they beat Newcastle in the EFL Cup final on 26 February. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred eased United to a 5-0 aggregate win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. It confirmed...
BBC
Nottingham Forest transfer news: Andre Ayew joins until end of season
Nottingham Forest have signed Ghana captain and free agent Andre Ayew until the end of the season. The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after spending two years with the Middle Eastern club. Ayew turned down Forest's Premier League rivals Everton before...
SB Nation
Newcastle Midfielder Guimaraes Suspended for Premier League Clash
Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes won’t be facing Liverpool FC in two weekends’ time. The Brazilian received a straight red card for a poorly-timed challenge in the second half of their 2-1 win against Southampton in the 2nd leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Finals. The Brazilian will be...
BBC
Matthew Hoppe: Hibernian sign USA international on loan from Middlesbrough
Hibernian have signed USA international striker Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough. Hoppe, 21, has had spells with Schalke in Germany and Real Mallorca in Spain and has scored once in eight games for his country. The 6ft 3in frontman, who featured for his country against Colombia last weekend, was...
BBC
Giosue Bellagambi: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Huddersfield Town
Salford City have signed goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North. Bellagambi received an international call-up for Uganda last year, making his...
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC
The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One. Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. The winner will face Leeds United at home in...
Jamie Carragher slams Everton over Anthony Gordon sale to Newcastle
It completed a tumultuous month at Everton, who are second bottom in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard sacked as manager and replaced by Sean Dyche amid a backdrop of fan anger.
Report: Manchester City Attempted To Sign Leicester City's James Maddison On Deadline Day
The Leicester man has been linked with a summer move to Manchester City.
Comments / 0