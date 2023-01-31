ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
The Guardian

Australia’s Harry Souttar makes Premier League move to Leicester City

Australia defender Harry Souttar has been rewarded for a breakout World Cup campaign with a big-money move to Premier League club Leicester City. The 24-year-old’s signing on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Stoke City was confirmed by the Midlands club before midnight on transfer deadline day. The reported fee of...
BBC

Transfer deadline day: Follow your Premier League or Scottish Premiership club

Want to cut out all the noise of transfer deadline day and just focus on what YOUR club's doing? We've got you covered. For all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from every Premier League and Scottish Premiership team, simply select your club from the list below. You'll also...
msn.com

FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
BBC

Motherwell sign strikers Jonathan Obika and Jack Aitchison & Brighton's James Furlong

Motherwell made Morecambe's Jonathan Obika their third signing of transfer deadline day. Fellow striker Jack Aitchison arrived from Barnsley and left-back James Furlong from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 32-year-old Obika, who is on loan, had a previous spell in the Scottish Premiership with St Mirren. He made the last...
BBC

Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland women's manager leaves role

Kenny Shiels has left his role as manager of Northern Ireland women's team. Shiels took over in May 2019 and led the team to last summer's European Championship finals in England, their first major tournament. However, the former Kilmarnock and Derry City boss was unable to secure qualification for this...
BBC

Nottingham Forest transfer news: Andre Ayew joins until end of season

Nottingham Forest have signed Ghana captain and free agent Andre Ayew until the end of the season. The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd after spending two years with the Middle Eastern club. Ayew turned down Forest's Premier League rivals Everton before...
SB Nation

Newcastle Midfielder Guimaraes Suspended for Premier League Clash

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes won’t be facing Liverpool FC in two weekends’ time. The Brazilian received a straight red card for a poorly-timed challenge in the second half of their 2-1 win against Southampton in the 2nd leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Finals. The Brazilian will be...
BBC

Matthew Hoppe: Hibernian sign USA international on loan from Middlesbrough

Hibernian have signed USA international striker Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough. Hoppe, 21, has had spells with Schalke in Germany and Real Mallorca in Spain and has scored once in eight games for his country. The 6ft 3in frontman, who featured for his country against Colombia last weekend, was...
BBC

Giosue Bellagambi: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Huddersfield Town

Salford City have signed goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North. Bellagambi received an international call-up for Uganda last year, making his...
BBC

FA Cup fourth-round replays: Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on the BBC

The FA Cup fourth-round replay between Sunderland and Fulham will be shown live on BBC One. Premier League Fulham avoided a shock defeat by Championship side Sunderland last weekend with Tom Cairney's goal earning them a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. The winner will face Leeds United at home in...

