Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
'Mom, please just kill me': A world looks away from Myanmar's descent into horror
Two years after the military seized power in a bloody coup, Myanmar is being rocked by violence and instability in a conflict the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country says "has been forgotten" by the international community.
In Jerusalem, Blinken and Netanyahu vow to keep Iran from gaining nuclear weapons
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with newly-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem Monday, where the two showed a united front in keeping Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
BBC
Bilal al-Sudani: US forces kill Islamic State Somalia leader in cave complex
US forces have killed an Islamic State leader, Bilal al-Sudani, and 10 of his operatives in northern Somalia, American officials say. He was killed after US special forces raided a remote mountainous cave complex hoping to capture him. "Al-Sudani was responsible for fostering the growing presence of ISIS in Africa,"...
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
The Jewish Press
World Leaders Condemn Jerusalem Terror Attacks
US Vice President Kamala Harris, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and other heads of state phoned Israel’s President Isaac Herzog Saturday night to express their condolences and give strength to the people of Israel following two deadly terror attacks in Jerusalem over the Sabbath. Harris phoned the president to...
France 24
Israel takes measures against 'families of terrorists' after attacks in east Jerusalem
Israel sealed the family home Sunday of a Palestinian in east Jerusalem who killed seven people near a synagogue, as part of measures to revoke certain rights of attackers' relatives. The security cabinet announced a slew of steps late Saturday, including revoking the rights to social security of "the families...
The Jewish Press
Israel Preparing for Iranian Vengeance on Civilian Targets
Israel’s security apparatus has been discussing the timing of Iran’s revenge for the damage attributed to Israel at the advanced weapons facility in Isfahan, Kan 11 reported Monday night. The Iranians are expected to attack Israeli tourists, businessmen, and senior officials abroad, as well as embassies (as they have recently done against the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran), or vessels that are part-owned by Israelis.
United States, Britain, Canada, Australia sanction Myanmar officials
The United States Treasury Department has designated individuals and entities linked to the military regime of Myanmar for sanctions. The action is being carried out in coordination with Britain, Australia and Canada.
Resistance to military rule in Myanmar remains steady 2 years after army seized power
Opponents of Myanmar's military rule heeded a call on Wednesday by organizers to stay home in a "silent strike" as the prospects for peace in the country seem dim 2 years after the army seized power.
Israeli jets strike what army says is Gaza rocket workshop
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip early Thursday, the Israeli military said, hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket toward Israel. The exchange further raised tensions during a particularly violent period in the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Israeli military said the workshop contained chemicals and was run by the militant Hamas group, which controls Gaza. Late Wednesday, Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket from Gaza, the army said.
Israel, Gaza militants exchange fire amid soaring tensions
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday hours after Palestinian militants fired a rocket at Israel, the military said, the latest in an uptick of violence in the region. Israeli aircraft struck a rocket production workshop in the Gaza Strip as well...
BBC
Myanmar: Air strikes have become a deadly new tactic in the civil war
Just before she left for school on the afternoon of 16 September last year, nine year-old Zin Nwe Phyo was thrilled to be given a new pair of sandals by her uncle. She made him a cup of coffee, put on the shoes and headed off to school, a 10-minute walk away in the village of Let Yet Kone in central Myanmar. Shortly afterwards, her uncle recalls, he saw two helicopters circling over the village. Suddenly they started shooting.
Israeli, Palestinian forces trade airstrikes, rocket fire, putting West Bank on edge
Jerusalem and the West Bank remain on edge even as tensions eased after a night of rocket fire and strikes were exchanged in Gaza Friday.
Citrus County Chronicle
How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi
BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. Myanmar's economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast...
CNN obtains exclusive footage showing Myanmar's 'forgotten war'
In Myanmar, a military junta that swept to power after a coup in February 2021 has been waging a deadly war against a rebel coalition. Unlike in Ukraine, there is very little international support - be it weapons or money - flowing to the armed opposition in Myanmar. With rare and exclusive footage from battlefield medics and the ethnic minority rebels, CNN's Ivan Watson looks at the grinding conflict and the toll it is taking on the civilian population.
With 3,000 killed, 17,000 jailed and 1.2m displaced, Myanmar counts devastating cost of two years since coup
Protesters in Myanmar marked the second anniversary of the military coup with a “silent strike” and renewed vows to restore the democracy that was wrested from them.The country has been gripped by a bloody civil war since a junta led by General Min Aung Hlaing toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Pro-democracy groups on Wednesday asked civilians to stay at home to show strength and solidarity in the face of the junta's violent crackdown on dissent and free speech. The opposition’s General Strike Coordination Body, which was formed after the coup, urged people to stay inside...
Militia is fighting back against Myanmar military government with makeshift weapons
CNN's Ivan Watson offers a rare look inside Myanmar two years after a military coup ousted democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after rockets intercepted
By ISABEL DEBRE JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Thursday killed nine Palestinians — including at least seven militants and a 61-year-old woman — in the deadliest single incident in the occupied West Bank in two decades, Palestinian officials said. Two rockets were fired from Gaza early Friday and Israel responded with airstrikes on the The post Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after rockets intercepted appeared first on KION546.
Comments / 0