Orangeburg, SC

Howard leaves South Carolina State in the dust for the win

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

Howard gave South Carolina State its seventh consecutive loss in a 100-74 rout at Burr Gymnasium on Monday night. The Bison had the upper hand in this one, going into half with an 11-point lead and outscoring the Bulldogs 54-39 in the final 20 minutes.

Jordan Wood led the way for Howard, putting up 18 points to go along with five boards. It wasn’t just Wood though, the Bison’s offense was humming on all cylinders, pouring in 1.32 points per possession on 62% shooting from the field. They clearly placed an emphasis on putting up deep shots, knocking down 12-of-21 three-point attempts.

Rakeim Gary led the way for South Carolina State, scoring 13 points. As a team, the Bulldogs shot 27-of-64 from the field and 9-of-23 from three. That contributed to their average of 0.98 points per possession and 50% true shooting, which wasn’t enough to secure the win.

Both sides have some time off before facing their next opponents, which won’t be until February 11. Howard takes on Delaware State in a conference clash, while South Carolina State faces a Coppin State squad recovering from a loss of its own. The Bison will hope their success follows them on the road. On the other side, the Bulldogs will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

The post Howard leaves South Carolina State in the dust for the win appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

