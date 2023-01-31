ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hughescountytribune.com

Celebrating The life and Legacy of

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

TOWN HALL: Your questions about the Blackwell Hospital answered

Leaders of Stillwater Medical Center – Blackwell told community members Thursday that securing additional federal funding may be the only way to keep the local hospital open. “The alternative is to not have a hospital at all,” said Steven Taylor, the hospital’s CEO. “If you’re running a...
STILLWATER, OK
KFOR

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months

Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
rejournals.com

ERC Holdings, Tradewind Properties to develop 24-acre mixed-use community in Oklahoma City market

A master-planned community called Brookstone Village has been announced in the fastest-growing submarket of Oklahoma City. ERC Holdings and Tradewind Properties have come together to develop PURE OKC, a 150-unit multi-family complex within the 24-acre mixed-use community being developed by Caleb Hill at PrecorRuffin. The location at the southeast corner...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather

Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry E Lambert

Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West

One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Raising Cane’s opening newest restaurant on Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers says it is opening a new spot near a local university. Raising Cane’s announced that its newest location on Campus Corner in Norman will open on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The new spot, located at 765...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy