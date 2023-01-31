Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
hughescountytribune.com
Celebrating The life and Legacy of
Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Hillcrest Cemetery – Spencer, OK Temple Sons – Oklahoma City, OK. The “Oh So Beautiful” Mrs. Beverly Diane Golden-Gates was born on April 21, 1959, to Earnestine M. Wallace-Grayson and Alfred Golden in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the oldest of her siblings; Kenneth, Terri, Terrance, and Ali, whom she loved dearly.
State school board shuffle: Proposed law seeks changes to who can be appointed to the board and how
A proposed law for the 2023 legislative session seeks to change who can be appointed to the State Board of Education and how they can be appointed.
Journal Tribune
TOWN HALL: Your questions about the Blackwell Hospital answered
Leaders of Stillwater Medical Center – Blackwell told community members Thursday that securing additional federal funding may be the only way to keep the local hospital open. “The alternative is to not have a hospital at all,” said Steven Taylor, the hospital’s CEO. “If you’re running a...
KOCO
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
KOCO
Long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools arrested, facing multiple charges
MUSTANG, Okla. — A long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Mustang police said Raymond Garner was having an inappropriate, unwanted relationship with one of his former students. KOCO 5 spoke with an advocacy group about how students should come forward if they were also victims.
KFOR
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months
Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations …. Edmond Public Schools experience 150 resignations in six months. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the …. Cherokee Nation helping bring Native stories to the big screen. Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in...
OKC church hosting largest food, furniture distribution in its history
An Oklahoma church is teaming up with several organizations to help the community and celebrate Black History Month.
‘ProPike Campaign’ asking for ACCESS Oklahoma plan support
As those for and against the Access Oklahoma Turnpike Expansion Plan continue to be at a crossroads, a group called the “ProPike Campaign” has been launched.
No charges: Norman business owner won’t be charged in deadly shooting
Officials say charges have been declined after a man was killed after allegedly attempting to burglarize an ice cream shop in Norman.
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
New Latino-owned grocery store opens in Warr Acres
Organizers say customers can find authentic Mexican and Latin products, fresh produce, a bakery, and a meat market with over 40 unique cuts and marinated meats.
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
rejournals.com
ERC Holdings, Tradewind Properties to develop 24-acre mixed-use community in Oklahoma City market
A master-planned community called Brookstone Village has been announced in the fastest-growing submarket of Oklahoma City. ERC Holdings and Tradewind Properties have come together to develop PURE OKC, a 150-unit multi-family complex within the 24-acre mixed-use community being developed by Caleb Hill at PrecorRuffin. The location at the southeast corner...
okcfox.com
Reward of up to $50,000 offered after armed robbery of letter carrier in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A reward is being offered after a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service was the victim of an armed robbery on Wednesday. Authorities said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kickingbird Road in Edmond. The suspect is described...
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather
Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
Oklahoma City moves Tuesday trash and recycling service to Saturday, February 4
The city of Oklahoma City is postponing trash and recycling service for Tuesday, January 31 due to road conditions caused by this week’s sleet and ice.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigates armed robbery of Edmond mail carrier, offers up to $50,000 reward
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Edmond on Wednesday.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
KOCO
Former Oklahoma State football player indicted on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio
A Philadelphia Eagles player and Oklahoma State University graduate has been indicted on charges in an Ohio rape case, according to the state's Attorney General Dave Yost and the Guernsey County Sheriff. Joshua Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of...
Raising Cane’s opening newest restaurant on Campus Corner
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular fast-food restaurant known for its chicken fingers says it is opening a new spot near a local university. Raising Cane’s announced that its newest location on Campus Corner in Norman will open on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The new spot, located at 765...
