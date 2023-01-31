Read full article on original website
MOVILLE, IOWA (KCAU) – REGIONAL TEAM DUAL MEET SCORES Hinton – 33, Woodbury Central -25 (1A Regional Final) Emmetsburg – 55, Kingsley-Pierson – 24 (1A Regional Final) Logan-Magnolia – 48, West Monona – 30 (1A Regional Final) Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 41, Atlantic – 28 (2A Regional Final)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- History was made in Coralville in front of a sold-out crowd for the first sanctioned IGHSAU girls wrestling State tournament. 448 girls from across the state with 52 Siouxland high school girls in contention as they officially took their first steps towards State title glory. Check out the early highlights and […]
