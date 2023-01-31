ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Rights groups say Myanmar military is increasing air attacks

By Grant Peck
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tW41b_0kX6jouw00

Myanmar 's military is increasingly turning to airstrikes with deadly results to try to crush stiff armed resistance, two years after it seized power and plunged the country into a prolonged civil war, said a report Tuesday by a human rights monitoring group.

The military is heavily reliant on fighter jets and helicopter gunships supplied by its allies Russia and China , according to the non-governmental organization Myanmar Witness and other experts. The group's compilation of 135 “airwar incidents” from July to mid-December says the number of airstrikes has been on an upward trend since since September.

“As the Myanmar military struggles to exert control over areas of resistance, airstrikes have become a key part of their offensive,” the report says. The military "is putting the population of Myanmar in a precarious position, destroying homes, schools and places of worship — sites which should be safe for civilians.”

According to a January statement by the National Unity Government, an underground group that calls itself the country’s legitimate government and serves as an umbrella organization for opponents of military rule, 460 civilians, mostly children, have lost their lives in airstrikes.

Myanmar’s army has defended its actions as meant to fight what it calls terrorist activities and legitimate military targets.

The army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, 2021, and immediately was met with widespread public protests that security forces suppressed with lethal force. The futility of nonviolent protest drove opponents to armed resistance, which U.N. experts and others have characterized as civil war.

According to the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a watchdog group that tracks killings and arrests, 2,901 civilians have been killed by the authorities since the army takeover. The actual death toll is likely to be much higher since the group cannot easily verify casualties in remote areas and combat zones.

The army has long contended with ethnic minority rebel groups in frontier areas fighting for greater autonomy but now finds its forces stretched thin as it also battles pre-democracy guerrillas in Myanmar’s heartland.

In many cases, ethnic rebels have teamed up with pro-democracy guerrillas in the loosely organized armed wing of the National Unity Government. They have effectively denied the military government control of large swaths of the country, undermining its claims to legitimacy. But they lack the resources to deliver a knockout punch on the battlefield.

Although the military is demoralized and has been losing control over many parts of the country, its increasing use of air power is a major challenge for the resistance, Christina Fink, a professor of international affairs at George Washington University, said at a Jan. 19 online seminar organized by the Stimson Center think tank in Washington, D.C.

The military has an air force capability they didn’t have 20 years ago, she said.

“They have been able to purchase planes from both Russia and China. They’ve been able to get the training in Russia, for instance, and are now using those to great effect,” said Fink.

Members of the Free Burma Rangers, a humanitarian relief organization that offers hands-on medical assistance to ethnic minority villagers in Myanmar’s border regions, were among the rare outside witnesses who were able to see the effects of an airstrike when a Myanmar jet fighter dropped two bombs on the village of Lay Wah in northern Karen state on Jan. 12. They observed its bombing run from a distance and rushed to the village to offer assistance.

“The bombs destroyed two churches and the school as well as other structures,” the Rangers said in an account circulated to their supporters.

The victims included a 3-year-old and her mother, a Catholic deacon, another pastor, and a villager who was helping at the church "and was disintegrated by the blast and only the stumps of his legs could be found.”

David Eubank, a former member of U.S. Army Special Forces and founder of the Free Burma Rangers, told The Associated Press in a text message last week that since the 2021 takeover, Myanmar's military “has come with a speed and a force we have never seen in our 30 years of humanitarian relief work here.”

“We witnessed the first airstrikes right after the coup d’état in Karen state in villages around us, killing and maiming civilians, many of the women and children we treated in our clinic," said Eubank. Then last year, he saw almost daily airstrikes by Yak-130 and MiG-29 as well as K-8 jet fighters that bombed, strafed and rocketed villages and clinics.

"I saw firsthand 10 people who were killed in different bombing events and came up on other areas where many more were killed before we arrived. We also saw Hind attack helicopters in February. Almost every day shooting rockets, and machine gun into villages, he said.

The opponents of military rule have virtually no access to sophisticated weapons to combat air attacks. Their supporters are urging an embargo on the sale of aviation fuel to Myanmar to stop the air attacks.

The European Union has imposed an arms embargo on Myanmar as well as a ban on equipment that can be used for internal repression or for monitoring communications. The United States bars any commercial transactions with Myanmar's military and its major cronies and agents.

“These airstrikes have devastated families, terrorized civilians, killed and maimed victims. But if the planes can’t fuel up, they can’t fly out and wreak havoc," Amnesty International Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said in November. “Today we are calling on suppliers, shipping agents, vessel owners and maritime insurers to withdraw from a supply chain that is benefiting the Myanmar Air Force.”

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

NATO chief warns Ukraine could lose war if 'urgent need' for weapons goes unmet

Ukraine could lose the war against Russia without additional military equipment from the U.S. and its allies, NATO's top civilian official warned. “There is an urgent need for more ammunition, more weapons to Ukraine,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday while traveling in South Korea. “If they don't get that they will not able to resist and repel the Russian invaders under Russian aggression.”
The Jewish Press

Human Rights Watch: Ukraine Regularly Fires Banned Land Mines into Russian-Controlled Territory

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday issued a report titled, “Ukraine: Banned Landmines Harm Civilians – Ukraine Should Investigate Forces’ Apparent Use; Russian Use Continues,” urging Ukraine to “investigate its military’s apparent use of thousands of rocket-fired antipersonnel landmines in and around the eastern city of Izium when Russian forces occupied the area.”
The Independent

China spy balloon - live: American military detects high-altitude surveillance balloon hovering over US

The US military is tracking a suspected Chinese high-altitude spy balloon as it makes its way over the northern United States.Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said that the US has so far decided against shooting down the surveillance balloon.“The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” Ryder said.“We are confident that this high-altitude surveillance balloon belongs to the [People’s Republic of China],” he added. “Instances of this activity have been observed over the past several years, including prior to this administration.”The spy balloon, which is the size of three buses, was spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. It entered the US after flying in over the Aleutian Islands and made its way through Canada. Read More Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant near ND baseChina accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'British Airways and Virgin Atlantic to relaunch China flights
BILLINGS, MT
The Independent

‘Are you stupid?’: Tourist attacked after climbing steps of forbidden pyramid in Mexico

A Polish tourist who attempted to climb a Mayan temple in Mexico was hit on the head with a stick by a bystander and berated by another before eventually being detained.It is forbidden to climb the stairs of the pyramid of Kukulkan, also known as El Castillo, located at the site of an ancient city called Chichen Itza that falls under the Tinum Municipality in the Yucatán state.A video that went viral on Twitter showed the tourist being taken away from the Mexican landmark by two officials and beaten with a stick by an onlooker at the base of...
The Jewish Press

SOHR: Unidentified Drones Attacked 25-Truck Convoy Crossing Syria-Iraq Border, 7 Killed

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Sunday that unidentified drones carried out airstrikes on a convoy of 25 refrigerated trucks in eastern Deir Ezzor, near the Euphrates River which marks the border between Iraq and Syria. The drones destroyed the trucks and killed and injured the people inside them.
Defense One

We Don't Have the Missiles to Stop China. Time For Drone Swarms

The war in Ukraine made plain several well-known challenges with precision weapons: they are expensive, rely on complicated supply chains, and take time to build. With Russia’s invasion stretching into its second year and military leaders warning of a looming war with China, analysts, Congress, and defense officials are all arguing for dramatically increased spending on the sophisticated long-range missiles needed for war in the Indo-Pacific.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin amassing 500,000 troops for major new offensive, says minister

Vladimir Putin has mobilised nearly 500,000 troops to attack Ukraine in a renewed offensive marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine war, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said.Mr Putin had asked for 300,000 Russian men to be enrolled in a general mobilisation in September, but Mr Reznikov told the French BFM network last night that the actual number of conscripts deployed to fight in Ukraine could be much more.Volodymyr Zelensky further asserted this claim and said that Ukraine is seeing “a certain increase in the occupier’s offensive actions at the front — in the east of our country.”The situation...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
333K+
Post
539M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy