ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

TrustNordisk Racks Up Sales for Chiller ‘Superposition’ Following Rotterdam Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marta Balaga
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x8J2i_0kX6jjVJ00

Following its world premiere at Intl. Film Festival Rotterdam earlier this week, where it continues to play to sold out screenings, Karoline Lyngbye’s “Superposition” is scaring viewers also outside the Netherlands, with TrustNordisk securing deals in Benelux with September Film Rights, in Poland with Mayfly, former Yugoslavia with Cinemania Group, and the CIS territories with Provzglyad – Vesta LLC.

“I am very interested in genre,” Lyngbye tells Variety at the Dutch festival. “Denmark has more of that drama tradition, but recently we have been opening up. I have always looked up to von Trier and Lynch, and I am a huge fan of [Robert Eggers’] ‘The Lighthouse.’ When you mix genre with a character-driven plot, you can get something special.”

In the film – produced by Amalie Lyngbo Quist for Beo Starling IVS – Stine and Teit decide to leave their comfortable city life. With their young son, they head straight to the Swedish woods where they are supposed to heal their relationship, marked by infidelity and mutual accusations. But when their child disappears in the forest, they discover they are not alone after all. They actually have neighbors, who look just like them.

“I thought it would be fun: you meet these people but they are not some horrible version of you. They are the same, only their circumstances are a little bit different. So what the hell are you supposed to do now?,” laughs Lyngbye.

“It’s a chance to look at your faults from the outside, but it can also be wonderful. Here’s someone who knows everything about you already, who accepts you completely and has the same problems. Who knows how much you actually hate your husband.”

Faced with a rather unusual doppelgänger issue, the couple – played by Marie Bach Hansen and “A Royal Affair’s” Mikkel Boe Følsgaard – needs to uncover their long-dormant issues.

“Maybe it’s the affair that makes this relationship what it is, maybe it’s something else. The thing is, they can’t get past it,” observes the director.

“They are so used to talking, expressing their every thought. It doesn’t really help them – they still don’t trust each other at all. But what if suddenly there is no baggage? What if you can see your spouse the way you used to before?”

Determined to create a sense of overwhelming dread, Lyngbye wasn’t interested in jump scares, she says, trying to find fear and suspense in “organic places.”

“We didn’t want it to be too effect-driven. It was important to keep it on this existential level, while still suggesting that something is seriously off.”

In the trailer, also shared with Variety , the pair’s ambitious plans to “find each other as a family and as a couple” quickly go down the drain. But while aware of their faults, Lyngbye didn’t want to mock her protagonists.

“I am these people. I see them everywhere I go,” she says. “I have a daughter, a boyfriend who is an artist. We have the exact same problems. At the same time, I know that we are privileged and spoiled – just like Stine and Teit.”

“I do feel for them, though, because they are also trying their best. We all keep thinking: ‘How can I be happy? How can I be fulfilled, in every aspect of my life, all the time?’ A lot of people, me included, are looking for ways to escape this constant pressure. And just be.”

Despite its mysterious setup, briefly explained in the story, Lyngbye wanted to keep things simple in “Superposition.”

“We talked a lot about how much we should uncover. At one point, they were supposed to have a quantum computer under the house,” she jokes.

“Then I realized it’s not important at all. It was nice to put the viewers and the characters in the same position: nobody knows what’s going on. But it’s really happening – it’s not just some crazy dream. I didn’t want to be too technical about it, so you have to enter this crazy universe and accept it for what it is.”

Encouraged by the film’s warm reception – at the time of writing, “Superposition” is still among the IFFR audience’s top 10 favorites – Lyngbye would like to continue playing with genre elements in her work.

“I would say this film is a combination of arthouse with something much more accessible, which I love, and I am interested in exploring that further. There is an audience for this.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Kill Boksoon,’ Berlin-Bound Netflix Korean Film, Drops Trailer, Sets Release Date

Netflix has unveiled a trailer for Berlin-bound action drama “Kill Boksoon,” with Jeon Do-yeon, previous winner of the best actress prize at Cannes, in the starring role. The film sees Jeon as Gil, a single woman juggling the demanding and conflicting roles of professional killer and mother to a teenage daughter. Despite her unblemished track record as an assassin, Gil hesitates about renewing her contract at the killing company where she is employed and decides to spend time finding out what is gnawing at her daughter. But complications are never far away, such as discovering her next target is at a parent-teacher...
Variety

Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ Series, Apple’s ‘Tetris’ Movie Among Second Wave of SXSW Film and TV Programming

A second wave of film and television programming has been announced for this year’s South by Southwest Conference and Festivals, with highlights including the series debuts of “Swarm” and Steven Yeun starring “Beef” on opening and closing night, respectively. A full list of honorees in the visions, global presented by MUBI, 24 beats and festival favorites categories was also unveiled in tandem with additions to previously announced sections. “The second wave of our lineup signals that the countdown to SXSW is on! The hype train is officially leaving the station, baby!” said Claudette Godfrey, V.P. of film and TV at SXSW....
Variety

Is Roman Polanski’s New Film ‘The Palace’ Going to Cannes or Venice?

Since premiering his last film “An Officer and a Spy” in competition at Venice in 2019, Roman Polanski has fallen from grace in France. But he’s now back with a new movie called “The Palace” that could make a surprise splash on the festival circuit. Polanski, who fled the U.S. in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl, was leading a pleasant life in France for decades until he came back into the global spotlight with the Lido premiere of “An Officer and a Spy” and scooped the Grand Jury Prize. Shortly after the movie’s Venice bow,...
Variety

‘Twice Colonized,’ About Inuit Lawyer Aaju Peter, to Open Documentary Film Festival CPH:DOX

“Twice Colonized” by Danish filmmaker Lin Alluna will open Copenhagen documentary film festival CPH:DOX, and will play in its competition section, Next:Wave. The festival will open on March 15 at DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen’s international concert venue. The film centers on renowned Inuit lawyer Aaju Peter, who has led a lifelong fight for the rights of indigenous people in Greenland. Niklas Engstrøm, artistic director of CPH:DOX, said: “’Twice Colonized’ is an inspiring and emotionally powerful documentary film. It deals with the personal consequences of colonialism and gives us a much-needed new perspective on the colonial history of Denmark, as well as in the...
Variety

Sympatico, Malaysia-U.K. Venture, Launches Asian Film, TV Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Sympatico, a production partnership combining the U.K.’s Argo Films and Malaysia’s Double Vision, is hatching a busy slate of film and TV productions that it says will be authentically Asian. “Too often, Southeast Asia has been portrayed in a mix of styles on screen with, for example, iconic establishing shots of Kuala Lumpur ‘s Twin Towers soon giving way to a location that resembles Vietnam, mixed with Hong Kong by way of Vancouver,” said Min Lim, head of production at Double Vision and a partner in Sympatico. The new venture starts life with six projects in active development, including two that it...
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out on Danny Masterson’s Rape Trial: ‘Ultimately, I Can’t Know’ If He’s Innocent

Asthon Kutcher opened up about Danny Masterson in a new Esquire profile as part of the former’s recent acting comeback that includes reprising his “That ’70s Show” character Kelso on Netflix’s sequel series “That ’90s Show” and starring opposite Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming Netflix rom-com “Your Place or Mine.” Kutcher and Masterson first met as co-stars on “That ’70s Show,” and their friendship and collaboration continued through their work on the Netflix sitcom “The Ranch.” Masterson was charged in June 2020 with three counts of rape from alleged incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. His 2022 court case...
Variety

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Begins Production on ‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ Series, Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia Star (EXCLUSIVE)

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is launching a new original series in Canada. Production has begun on “The Cases of Mystery Lane,” starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell. The duo portrays “a married couple who find a new way to keep the mystery alive… quite literally.” “‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’ combines romance, humor and intrigue, reminiscent of some of my favorite stories of amateur sleuths, in over their heads,” says Laura Gaines, director of development at Hallmark Media.  “Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell have undeniable on-screen chemistry and we know that viewers will be rooting for our newest crime-solving duo, Birdie...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Variety

‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: No Surprise, M. Night Shyamalan’s Latest Is Long, Slow and Disappointing

The twist in M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film comes at the beginning, not the end. The trouble with that arrangement is that a career of surprise-ending films, such as “The Sixth Sense” and “Signs,” has conditioned audiences to expect something juicy to be revealed at the eleventh hour, by which point, this apocalyptic head-scratcher has already played its hand. “Knock at the Cabin” starts like a home-invasion thriller, with four armed strangers descending upon a remote cabin to perturb its occupants, except that none of the characters fits the stereotypes associated with the genre. First of all, the family renting the...
Variety

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright Will Be Digitally De-Aged in New Robert Zemeckis Movie

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright may look a little younger in the upcoming movie “Here” from director Robert Zemeckis. The film, which reunites the “Forrest Gump” co-stars after nearly 30 years, will use new hyperrealistic technology, including AI-generated face replacements and de-aging, to allow its stars to tell a story that spans generations. Based on Richard McGuire’s graphic novel, “Here” takes place in New England — starting as wilderness and later becoming the site of a home — against a tale of love, loss, hope, struggle and legacy. Miramax is producing the film, which co-stars Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly and will...
Variety

Tatiana Maslany, ‘Scream’ Star Jasmin Savoy Brown Lead Sci-Fi Horror ‘Green Bank,’ Protagonist Launching Sales at EFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Tatiana Maslany and “Scream” star Jasmin Savoy Brown are set to lead Josh Ruben’s sci-fi horror “Green Bank.” Protagonist Pictures is launching international sales on the film, which will be shopped to buyers at this month’s European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-repping North America. Written by Aaron Horwitz (“The Cleansing Hour”), “Green Bank” takes place in a real American town where wifi, cell service and all other radio transmissions are heavily forbidden. The film follows infant sleep-trainer Sloan (Brown), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for...
Variety

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Chris Harrison Stopped Talking to Her When She Landed Hosting Gig on Franchise

Before Chris Harrison departed “The Bachelor” for good, the longtime host was put on hiatus from the franchise amid controversy. During the time, while Harrison’s status was in limbo, former “Bachelorette” stars Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were hired to step in as temporary co-hosts for two seasons. Now, Bristowe — one of the most popular stars to come from “The Bachelor” franchise, who also won Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2020 — says Harrison stopped communicating with her when she landed the gig, after a years-long close friendship. “I messaged Chris probably 10 times without him responding, and that...
Deadline

Netflix $20-A-Month Premium Plan Adds Spatial Audio, Expands Number Of Devices For Downloading From 4 To 6

At the same time it is courting subscribers with its cheapest plan yet, the $7-a-month Basic with Ads, Netflix is adding upgrades to its top-end Premium tier. The streaming giant has incorporated spatial audio on Premium and also expanded the number of devices on which subscribers can download programming, from four to six. Concurrent streaming is still limited to four devices. The price of Premium is slated to remain at $19.99 a month even after the enhancements. Rishu Arora, Director of Product Management, announced the changes in a blog post. Spatial Audio, which is increasingly found on platforms like Apple Music,...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne, a defining singer of heavy metal, has apparently retired from touring for health reasons, he announced in a statement late Tuesday regarding the cancellation of his European tour . The announcement is buried in the fourth paragraph of the statement, but its intent seems clear: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote when discussing his ailment, a spine injury. The legendary Black Sabbath singer, 74, has been plagued by multiple health issues for decades — his first “No More Tours” retirement tour took place 30 years ago, after he was...
Variety

Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
ComicBook

Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)

Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

James Gunn Calls ‘The Flash’ One of the ‘Greatest Superhero Movies’ Ever, Ezra Miller’s DC Future Decided After Their Recovery

After a tumultuous year that involved a series of arrests and public meltdowns, “The Flash” star Ezra Miller appeared to be a case of one and done in the DC Universe. But newly installed DC co-head Peter Safran said the door is open for further collaborations with Miller after “The Flash” stand-alone opens on June 16. “Ezra is completely committed to their recovery,” Safran said. “And we are fully supportive of that journey that they’re on right now. When the time is right, when they feel like they’re ready to have the discussion, we’ll all figure out what the best path...
Variety

From ‘Weeds’ to ‘Homeland,’ Showtime Mattered — Here’s Why Paramount’s Erasure of the Brand Is a Mistake

The outlet that unexpectedly crashed the top Emmy race; the home to complicated LGBTQ and female storytelling for an intriguing, glimmering moment; the place that today, even in its attenuated state, airs “Yellowjackets” and “Ziwe.” For a long moment leading up until very recently, Showtime has felt like something less than what it once was — perhaps inevitable, given that “what it once was” was a channel that punched so far above weight that it seemed at times close to an equal of HBO. And the news that it is in some way changing form, taking on the cumbersome name “Paramount+...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy